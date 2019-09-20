One of the great things that came out of last Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game is a significant donation to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital – the result of a sign being waved in the background by an Iowa State fan during ESPN’s College GameDay production outside of Jack Trice Stadium.
That and more are part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes are delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa. Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. A simple sign held up by Iowa State fan Carson King seeking a little “Busch Light money’’ will lead to a gift of hundreds of thousands of dollars to the University Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
As of this morning, more than $300,000 has been raised in the days since King indicated that funds sent to his Venmo account would be donated to the Iowa City hospital.
The Altoona, Iowa, native didn’t expect much if any reaction when he hoisted a sign in the background at ESPN College GameDay’s appearance prior to Saturday’s Cy-Hawk football game asking fans to send him a few bucks for some brews.
Initially, a couple hundred dollars came in.
Hundreds grew to thousands after King announced he had chosen to donate the funds to the hospital, saying the work done there benefits individuals throughout the state.
Since announcing that, both Busch Light and Venmo, companies mentioned on King’s sign, offered to match the amount raised in donations and the money began to pour in.
King’s gesture resurfaced on ESPN on Wednesday night, featured on the “One Last Thing’’ segment by Scott Van Pelt, who praised King’s kindness.
2. A.J. Epenesa has recorded one sack through the first three games of the season, but the Hawkeye defensive end is impacting games in other ways.
One four players in the Football Bowl Subdivision – George Karlaftis of Purdue and Curtis Weaver of Boise State with 21, Cory Durden of Florida State with 20 and Carlos Basham of Wake Forest with 18 – have more than the 17 quarterback pressures Epenesa has been credited with through Iowa’ s first three games of the Big Ten season.
3. Three games into the season, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees this as the perfect time for the first of two bye weeks the Hawkeyes have on this season’s schedule.
In a weekly interview with the university’s website, Ferentz said following three intense weeks of preseason camp and three games, it provides an opportunity for players to rest and recharge and gives coaches time to assess where the team is at.
He said the primary objective has been to “move players along and come out of this week a better football team.’’
4. The consistency of Tyler Linderbaum’s performance as a first-year player at the center position he starts at for Iowa draws praise from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.
“Going back to August, I remember a question about him and I think I said something to the effect of, ‘You don’t notice him very much,’ which I think is a positive thing,’’ Ferentz said. “I would echo the same thing right now. I know he gives us some leadership up front, he pushes the tempo. Those are things you want out of that position.’’
You have free articles remaining.
5. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker wants back-up cornerbacks Julius Brents and Riley Moss back on the field as soon as they are healthy enough to be there.
Both have a redshirt season available, and could play in up to four games and use that, but Parker isn’t thinking in those terms.
“The way I try to do it, let’s get back and start playing and help us win,’’ he said. “We can’t think about ‘hey, is this a possible redshirt?’ even though we know it will come up if they don’t get back fast enough.’’
6. Iowa’s Michael Sleep-Dalton and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak lead the Big Ten in punting.
Both are averaging 46.4 yards per attempt, Dalton through three games and Korsak through two.
The pair is among a group of five Big Ten punters averaging over 45 yards per attempt so far this season.
7. The oldest punter in the Big Ten celebrates a birthday today.
Iowa’s Michael Sleep-Dalton turns 27 years old as the Hawkeyes prepare for a bit of a break before starting practices Sunday to prepare for next week’s home game against Middle Tennessee State.
8. Iowa enters its final nonconference game of the season having won its last 10 contests against nonconference foes dating to a loss to Florida in the Outback Bowl following the 2016 season.
The streak is longest for the Hawkeyes outside of Big Ten play since Iowa won 12 straight nonconference games between 1926-30.
During that streak, the Hawkeyes defeated Monmouth three times, Carroll twice and beat Colorado Teachers, North Dakota, Wabash, Denver, Ripon, South Dakota and Bradley Tech before losing to Oklahoma A&M 6-0 in the second game of the 1930 season.
9. The Greater Quad-Cities I-Club is hosting Hawktoberfest tonight at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
A bratwurst bar and beverages begin the event at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment, food, live and silent auctions and an appearance by former Iowa running back Lew Montgomery follow.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 10 and under and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
10. Former Iowa quarterback Chuck Long is scheduled to be the featured speaker at Monday’s Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
Long will join Quad-City area high school and college football coaches on the program that begins at noon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The event is open to the public and $10 tickets, available at the door, include a buffet lunch.