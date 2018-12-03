Coconut Shrimp, Bill Snyder and Desmond King’s big day are all part of today’s Hawkeye
1. Coach Kirk Ferentz said Iowa’s chances in the Outback Bowl begin with the team’s preparation for Mississippi State before it leaves for Florida later this month.
“How we handle this month will be really important,’’ Ferentz said. “Again, you’re playing an outstanding SEC team, and we saw two really good SEC teams play (Saturday in the league title game between Alabama and Georgia). I think that’s representative of the kind of league and conference they have.’’
2. With Outback Steakhouses offering appetizers to supporters of its winning “team’’ in the Outback Bowl, one question did get an answer Sunday from at least one Hawkeye.
Team Blooming Onion or Team Coconut Shrimp?
The answer is a no brainer for Iowa safety Jake Gervase.
“Team Coconut Shrimp. I’m allergic to onions,’’ the senior said.
3. Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Iowa was being courted by three bowls that had the Hawkeyes on their radars this season.
“Just a real tribute to Kirk (Ferentz) and to our history and tradition and to our fans,’’ Barta said. “There were really three bowls extremely interested in inviting us and the way it shook out, we get to go back to the Outback Bowl. It’s a great tribute to our fans, players and coaches that there was so much interest in this particular year.’’
The Citrus Bowl ultimately selected Penn State after the Nittany Lions did not land a spot in a New Year’s Six game, giving the Outback Bowl the chance to take Iowa for the third time in six years.
If Iowa had not have ended up in Tampa, it would have ended up at the Holiday Bowl where Big Ten West champion Northwestern landed for a match-up against Utah.
4. It was 20 years ago Sunday that Kirk Ferentz was introduced as Iowa’s new coach.
Following Hayden Fry’s 20-year tenure, Ferentz was asked during that news conference if he envisioned being on the job 20 years.
Asked about it Sunday, Ferentz said his objective hasn’t changed.
“My deal has always been to try to do the best job I could wherever I was and enjoy the day, and most importantly enjoy the people I’m around,’’ Ferentz said. “You know, to be here 20 years later, I feel really fortunate, fortunate that I’m in a great place with great people. That’s been a common thread regardless. I really enjoy what I do.’’
5. Former Hawkeye assistant Bill Snyder announced his retirement as the head coach at Kansas State on Sunday.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz recalled working with Snyder on Hayden Fry’s staff and praised his work at the Big 12 school.
“I’ve always said I think coach Fry is probably the only person who could have done at Iowa what he did in the late 70s, early 80s, and I would say the same thing about Bill going to Kansas State,’’ Ferentz said. “What a phenomenal job he’s done, his endurance, his longevity, is more than impressive.’’
6. Kirk Ferentz said he suspects that Bill Snyder had plenty to do with him being added to Hayden Fry’s staff in 1981.
“I think he told coach Fry, you know, let’s not go with an older guy. Let’s go with this younger guy, he doesn’t know any better,’’ Ferentz said. “So, I think that’s how I got hired here. I never asked, but I think that’s how it all worked out.’’
7. The Hawkeyes will be making their sixth appearance in the Outback Bowl with all five previous appearances coming since the 2003 season.
Iowa is 2-3 in those games and is preparing for the 32nnd bowl game in the program’s history. Iowa is 15-15-1 in its previous bowl games.
8. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson was named Sunday as the winner of the Ozzie Newsome Award, presented by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, Ohio, to the best tight end in college football.
Hockenson, named last week as the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight end of the Year and a finalist for the Mackey Award, leads Iowa with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six receiving touchdowns.
He will honored at a banquet on Feb. 9 in Ohio.
9. Desmond King had a day Sunday for the Chargers as they rallied past Pittsburgh, highlighting a productive weekend of work for Hawkeyes in the NFL.
King finished with 10 tackles, including nine solo stops, and returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown to lead Los Angeles to its 33-30 win.
Former Hawkeye Anthony Hitchens also recorded 10 tackles Sunday, including five solo stops, for Kansas City in its win over Oakland.
Elsewhere on defense, Micah Hyde finished with four tackles and one interception for Buffalo in its loss to Miami, Josh Jackson finished with two tackles for Green Bay, Jaleel Johnson had a pair of stops for Minnesota and Josey Jewell had one tackle for Denver.
On offense, George Kittle caught six passes for 70 yards in San Francisco’s loss to Seattle.
10. Tickets for Iowa’s Outback Bowl game against Mississippi State are currently available through the Iowa athletic ticket office.
Priced between $80-170 depending on seat location, tickets can be obtained at
hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral or by phone between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays at (800) 424-2957.
The deadline for priority-point orders for Iowa season ticket holders is 5 p.m. on Friday.
The many faces of Kirk
It was 20 years ago Sunday that Kirk Ferentz was introduced as Iowa’s new coach. Here's a look at the dean of Big Ten Coaches, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is doused by players after Iowa defeated Georgia Tech 24-14 in the the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Ferentz talks about Iowa, Illinois
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said today at his weekly Big Ten teleconference that he expects a tough game with Illinois, and says "it's good to be playing at home.” (FILE PHOTO)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz yells instructions to his players during the second half of a Nov. 27 game in Lincoln, Neb. Fernentz was hired by current Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby to replace Hayden Fry as Iowa's head coach in 1999.
No. 3 Hawkeyes go to 12-0 with 28-20 victory over Nebraska
Nebraska head coach Mike Riley, right, and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meet at the 50 yard line before an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
112115-iowa-purdue-06
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, wipes snow off the helmet at the feet of the Nile Kinnick statue outside Kinnick Stadium during the Players Walk. Prior to kick off of the #5 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, November, 20th, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Louis Brems
No. 10 Iowa holds off Hoosiers' run with 35-27 win
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after the team was called for holding against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz discusses a call during a 2015 game against Maryland at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz checks the clock during second half action against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City in October.
Mary and Kirk Ferentz
Mary and Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said he hasn't changed his philosophy or tactics at all this season.
Iowa Wisconsin Football
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz follows his team onto the field before Saturday's game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on in the Iowa Hawkeyes 62-16 win over North Texas at Kinnick Stadium in September.
092615-iowa-017
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and North Texas Mean Green head coach Dan McCarney hug each other after chatting before kickoff of the North Texas Mean Green and the Iowa Hawkeyes football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa., September, 26, 2015.
Louis Brems
092615-iowa-016
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and North Texas Mean Green head coach Dan McCarney chat before kickoff of the North Texas Mean Green and the Iowa Hawkeyes football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa., September, 26, 2015.
092615-iowa-015
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and North Texas Mean Green head coach Dan McCarney chat before kickoff of the North Texas Mean Green and the Iowa Hawkeyes football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa., September, 26, 2015.
092615-iowa-014
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and North Texas Mean Green head coach Dan McCarney chat before kickoff of the North Texas Mean Green and the Iowa Hawkeyes football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa., September, 26, 2015.
092615-iowa-006
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz walks through a line of fans at the Players Walk prior to kickoff of the North Texas Mean Green and the Iowa Hawkeyes football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa., September, 26, 2015.
091915-Iowa-vs-pitt17
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz blows a bubble during pregame warm-ups, Saturday, September 19, 2015, before their game against Pittsburgh at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
091915-Iowa-vs-pitt18
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz walks the sidelines, Saturday, September 19, 2015, during their game against Pittsburgh at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
090515-hawks21
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Illinois State coach Brock Spack shake hands at the end of the game, Saturday, September 5, 2015, after Iowa defeated the Red Birds 31-14 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
080815-iowa-media07
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz smiles while answering questions, Saturday, August 8, 2015, during media day in Iowa City.
080815-iowa-media05
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions, Saturday, August 8, 2015, during media day in Iowa City.
080815-iowa-media06
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions, Saturday, August 8, 2015, during media day in Iowa City.
080815-iowa-media03
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz on his 2015 team: "One thing I like about this team, and we’ve got a long way to go, but they’re going about things the right way.’’
080815-iowa-media04
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz gives a thumbs up while addressing the media Saturday in Iowa City. Ferentz said the next two-week window of training camp is a “really important” time for his team.
Kirk audio
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks back up field after a fumble call was over turned. Iowa State kicked a last second field goal for the win over the Hawkeyes 20-17 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014.
TaxSlayer Bowl Football
Tennessee coach Butch Jones, left, and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shake hands after the Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes 45-28 in the TaxSlayer Bowl on Friday in Jacksonville, Fla.
Hawkeyes in Florida
Kirk Ferentz after the Hawkeyes' 45-28 loss: "We didn't play in a way that was going to let us get out and stop them."
Hawkeyes in Florida
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team practice for Friday's TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014, in Fernandina Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/The Florida Times-Union, Will Dickey)
Hawkeyes in Florida
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz meets the media today before Iowa's practice.
TaxSlayer Bowl Football
Coaches of the TaxSlayer Bowl, University of Tennessee football coach Butch Jones and University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talk after a news conference Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/The Florida Times-Union, Will Dickey)
112814-iowa-31
Coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes will find out today who and where they'll be playing in their bowl game.
112814-iowa-32
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz.
112814-iowa-2
Iowa Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past a line of fans as he makes his way into the stadium prior to kickoff in an NCAA Football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, IA.
112214-iowa-wis14
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn't like the call on the field, Saturday, November 22, 2014, during second half action agaisnt Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Badgers won 26-24.
Iowa Illinois Football
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
Iowa Illinois Football
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks the sidelines during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz suffered the third-worst loss Saturday in his 16 seasons as Iowa head coach.
110114-Iowa-63
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches a replay on the big board in an NCAA football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, IA., Saturday, Nov, 1, 2014.
110114-Iowa-11
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald chat prior to kickoff of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats football game, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz on his 2015 team: "One thing I like about this team, and we’ve got a long way to go, but they’re going about things the right way.’’
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with an official during Saturday's 38-31 loss at Maryland on Saturday.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head head coach Kirk Ferentz jogs off the field with his team after an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 45-29. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates players after a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014. Purdue defeated Iowa 24-10. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
080414-iowa-07
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz gives an interview at media day, Aug. 4, 2014.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014. Purdue defeated Iowa 24-10. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates as his defense comes off the field after stopping a Pitt drive during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Iowa won 24-20. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, celebrates as his defense comes off the field after stopping a Pitt drive during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Iowa won 24-20. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates as his defense comes off the field after stopping a Pitt drive during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Iowa won 24-20. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa State won 20-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
091314-iowa-092
Coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes open their road schedule today at Pittsburgh.
091314-iowa-077
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks back up field after a fumble call was over turned. Iowa State kicked a last second field goal for the win over the Hawkeyes 20-17 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, IA., on Saturday, September, 13th, 2014.
090614-iowa-021
Iowa Hawkeye head coach kirk Ferentz screams at his players on the sideline in a NCAA football game between the Iowa Hawkeye's and the Ball State Cardinals at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, IA., on Saturday, September, 6th, 2014.
Kirk Ferentz
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks Hawkeyes on media day today in Iowa City.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz meets the media.
Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz points out he used to bat ninth in baseball and has now fallen five spots in the order.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to the media during the Big Ten Football Media Day in Chicago, Monday, July 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Care for Kids
University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, headline a Care for Kids event scheduled Thursday in Davenport.
Les Miles, Kirk Ferentz
LSU head coach Les Miles, right, shakes hands with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after LSU defeated Iowa 21-14 during the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said after Wednesday's Outback Bowl loss to LSU that the Hawkeyes elders taught the younger guys "how to work, how to act, how to think. I just hope that everybody has been paying attention."
kirk
"Our team is healthy, rested and ready to go," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday. (Steve Batterson/Quad-City Times)
Kirk Ferentz, Outback Bowl
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz gets a cold, but undoubtedly welcomed, victory dousing by Iowa players after the Hawks' 37-17 trashing of the Florida Gators in the Outback Bowl in this file photo.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz protests a call by the officials in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2013. Iowa won 38-17. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz protests a call by the officials in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2013. Iowa won 38-17. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz protests a call by the officials in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2013. Iowa won 38-17. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells as he disagrees with a call by officials in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2013. Iowa won 38-17. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Kirk Ferentz, Jake Rudock
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with quarterback Jake Rudock during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
110213-iowa-football
Iowa director of athletics joins Hawkeye football coach Kirk Ferentz and Wisconsin director of athletics Barry Alvarez in a conversation prior to a game at Kinnick Stadium.
110213-iowa-football
Prior to the game between the Iowa Hawekeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers former Iowa assistant coach and former Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez, chats with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, and Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta.
110213-iowa-football
Wisconsin head coach Gary Anderson, Wisconsin director of athletics Barry Alvarez and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chat prior to kickoff in a NCAA football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
110213-iowa-football
Wisconsin head coach Gary Anderson, Wisconsin director of athletics Barry Alvarez and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chat prior to kickoff in a NCAA football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
102613-iowa-northwestern01
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz (L) and Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald meet at mid-field during pre-game activities, Saturday, October 26, 2013, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kirk Ferentz, Paul Rhoads
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
091413-iowa-iowa-state
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa State head coach Paul Rhodes before kickoff Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz wasn't happy with everything he saw from his team last Saturday against Missouri State.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz runs off the field at the end of the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kirk Ferentz, Terry Allen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Missouri State head coach Terry Allen before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
083113-iowa-niu20
Coach Kirk Ferentz on the eight FCS upsets in Week 1: “What happened last week is pretty awakening for everybody."
083113-iowa-niu01
Even though the Hawkeyes avoid Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State, coach Kirk Ferentz doesn't buy that Iowa will have it easy in 2014. "We'll get what we earn," said Ferentz, who is entering his 16th season as coach.
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa Media Day
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers media questions during the Iowa Media Day in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013. (TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer)
Iowa Media Day
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers media questions during the Iowa Media Day in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013. (TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer)
Iowa Media Day
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers media questions during the Iowa Media Day in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013. (TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer)
Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a news conference during the NCAA Big Ten football media day meetings on Wednesday, July 24, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
University of Iowa sports
Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder talks with football coach Kirk Ferentz prior to an I-Club outing at the Davenport Country Club.
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Football
Kirk Ferentz will speak at the Scott County I-Club banquet Monday at the Davenport Country Club.
Iowa Spring Football
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz keeps an eye on the clock during their spring NCAA college football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, April 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Iowa City Press-Citizen, Benjamin Roberts )
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. (AP File Photo)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz walks the sidelines during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, in East Lansing, Mich. Iowa won 19-16 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa vs. Central Michigan
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks the sidelines on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Central Michigan won 32-31. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Iowa Media Day
University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions from the media during a press conference, Monday, August 6, 2012, during media day activites on the practice field in Iowa City. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Ferentz media day
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Big Ten media day on Thursday in Chicago. While Ferentz would not talk specifics, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said at least one Penn State player has reached out to Iowa coaches to inquire about the possibility of transferring. (AP)
Photos: JDC Day 1
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz signs autographs during the first round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois Wednesday July 12, 2012.(Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team during its spring scrimmage Saturday in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz summed up his team's spring practices Tuesday: “Spring ball never looks too pretty, but that’s kind of where we are at right now,” he said. “The attitude is good, and has been since January, but they know we have a lot of work to do.” (AP File Photo/Nati Harnik)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Iowa vs. Michigan
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz promoted defensive backs coach Phil Parker, right, to defensive coordinator to replace the retired Norm Parker. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Kirk Ferentz, Joe Paterno
Penn State head coach Joe Paterno, left, talks with Iowa head
coach Kirk Ferentz before an NCAA college football game in State
College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz cheers from the sidelines during
the game against Penn State in this file photo. Ferentz was
non-committal at his weekly newsconference when asked about
sweeping NCAA reforms that include giving stipends to athletes .
(AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz encourages his team from the
sidelines during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game
in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011. Penn State won 13-3.
(AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the second half of an
NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday,
Sept. 24, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 45-17. (AP
Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz gestures to his team during the
second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State,
Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 44-41 in
triple overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Media Day
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz listens to questions Friday
during a press conference at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (John
Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Iowa Media Day
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions Friday during
a press conference at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City during media day
activities. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Iowa Media Day
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions Friday during
a press conference at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (John Schultz /
Quad-City Times)
Iowa FB Media Day
Hawkeye ofensive lineman James Ferentz poses with his dad, head
football coach Kirk Ferentz, Fri. Aug. 5, 2011, during media day in
Iowa City. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Kirk Ferentz, Gary Barta
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during an NCAA college football news conference as football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, looks on, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2010, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kirk Ferentz
It will cost a little more to watch Kirk Ferentz’s Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium next season. Tickets will rise $2 per game for the general public, and $1 for students. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)
Kirk Ferentz, Jim Tressel
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, left, before their NCAA college football game in Iowa City in this file photo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kirk Ferentz, James Morris
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with linebacker James Morris during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2010, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 37-6. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kirk Ferentz, Joe Paterno
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Penn State head coach Joe Paterno before their NCAA college football game on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz (file photo)
No. 9 Iowa hoping it won't kick away 2010
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. (FILE PHOTO)
Hawkeye Football_Coach Ferentz.jpg
Kirk Ferentz Photo: Rashah McChesney/Quad-City times
Hawkeyes Spring Scrimmage
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz shows his frustration after an Iowa fumble during the Iowa Hawkeyes Spring scrimmage Saturday, April, 17, 2010., at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA. (Louis Brems/For the Quad-City Times)
Hawkeyes Spring Scrimmage
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz shouts instructions to his players during the Iowa Hawkeyes Spring scrimmage Saturday, April, 17, 2010., at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA. (Louis Brems/For the Quad-City Times)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa's Travis Meade soaks coach Kirk Ferentz after Iowa won the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game 24-14 over Georgia Tech, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, center, quarterback Ricky Stanzi and game MVP Adrian Clayborn (94) stand near the Orange Bowl trophy after Iowa defeated Georgia Tech 24-14 in the NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Kirk Ferentz Ricky Stanzi
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, right, and quarterback Ricky Stanzi look at the Orange Bowl trophy Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010 in Miami. Iowa defeated Georgia Tech 24-14 in the NCAA college football game. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said a 2003 Orange Bowl loss to USC was the worst his team has played in a postseason matchup. "Not even close," he said. "I think we were just happy to be there." (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)
Paul Johnson, Kirk, Ferentz
Georgia Tech football coach Paul Johnson, left, and Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, pose for photos after a news conference for the upcoming Orange Bowl game in Miami, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)
Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz (file photo)
BCS at-large bids up for grabs in final weeks
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz blows a bubble as he watches senior day introductions before an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2009, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 12-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa-Michigan State football
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio talk before the start of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2009, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks about the UNI-Iowa game and Saturday's game with cross-state rival Iowa State. (FILE PHOTO)
fryferentz
Kirk Ferentz, left, walks with retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry prior to being introduced as Fry's replacement Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ferentz, who is an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaces Fry, who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talked about the Hawkeyes at today's Big Ten Teleconference. (FILE/Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Ferentz
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday that middle linebacker Pat Angerer, a Bettendorf native, will receive more attention this season without Mitch King and Matt Kroul in front of him.
Iowa football
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated South Carolina in the Outback Bowl. John Schultz/Quad-City Times
Kirk Ferentz has a 3-6 record against Iowa State.
University of Iowa Football... 12/08/02
owa coach Kirk Ferentz suspended three Hawkeyes football players including his son, James, for an alcohol-related incident. Fullback Tyler Christensen and tight end Zach Derby also have been suspended from the team. (File photo)
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz won't face tighter scrutiny from the governor on his out-of-state travel. (AP file photo)
Kirk Ferentz's son suspended from Hawkeyes
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team. (File Photo)
Ferentz & Co. get ready for big, bad Badgers
University of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talked about the state of Hawkeye football today at the weekly Big Ten teleconference. (File photo)
Ferentz talks Iowa, Western Michigan
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks about the Hawks season finale Saturday against Western Michigan. (AP FILE PHOTO)
I-Club Outing - jsHawks2
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, gets a high five from Reid Hany, 18 months, of DeWitt as his father, Scott, looks on during the annual I-Club Outing held at the IMAX Theatre. (John Schultz)
Hawks fire strikes
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz signs the shirt of 7-year-old Jacob Leitz of Colfax, Iowa, at Tuesday's Swing of the Quad-Cities game.
Iowa football plans public game
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, right, and injured running back Aaron Greving watch practice last week in Iowa City. Ferentz is breaking a 23-year tradition of closed scrimmages. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Ferentz finally gets a contract
Iowa's Kirk Ferentz signed a contract on Thursday that runs through teh 2005 season.
So I might have gone soft â- or maybe the sky isn't falling yet
John Schultz/QUAD-CITY TIMES Although Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa football team had a tough year, it's important to remember that Ferentz won Big Ten titles in 2002 and 2004, he took Iowa to four consecutive New Year's Day bowl appearances, and the problems the team had this year are fixable.
Alamo a‘positive step' for Hawks
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS After Saturday's loss in the Alamo Bowl, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said his team had grown complacent in 2006 after going to New Year's Day bowl games for four straight years.
090917-HAWKEYE-FOOTBALL-050
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz will pass Hayden Fry as Iowa’s winningest football coach with his next win.
090917-HAWKEYE-FOOTBALL-051
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz removes his headset while communicating with players from the sideline during the second quarter of their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 9, 2017.
090917-HAWKEYE-FOOTBALL-007
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz leads his team out onto the field before their game against Iowa State earlier this season.
Iowa Iowa St Football
In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Iowa State coach Matt Campbell before an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa and Iowa State play Saturday in Ames. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
080517-IA-FB-Media-Day-012
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz waits to be introduced to reporters and photographers, Saturday, August 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City.
080517-IA-FB-Media-Day-011
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks before reporters and photographers in this file photo.
Ferentz
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Iowa City, Iowa. Ferentz will have a new quarterback and a new offensive coordinator this spring. The development of both Nathan Stanley and Brian Ferentz will be crucial to the Hawkeyes' hopes in 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
joe moore award photo
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz stands next to the Joe Moore Award, which was presented last week to the Hawkeyes recognizing Iowa's offensive line play as the best in college football in 2016.
Steve Batterson
Joe Moore Trophy
Kirk Ferentz with the Joe Moore Trophy, won by Iowa's offensive line in 2016. (Steve Batterson / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is anxious to see how graduate transfer James Butler fits in with returning senior running back Akrum Wadley on this year's team.
Outback Bowl
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, checks a replay board during the team's NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File
Kirk Ferentz, Jim McElwain
Coach Kirk Ferentz said during a joint news conference with Gators coach Jim McElwain this morning that Manny Rugamba has been ruled out for the Outback Bowl.
Nebraska Iowa Football
FILE: Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz had three sons play for him with the Hawkeyes and now has one of them, Brian (in background), as his offensive coordinator.
Michigan Iowa Football
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 12 Iowa City.
112516-IOWA-FB-027
Nebraska coach Mike Riley talks with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz before the Hawkeyes' 40-10 win over the Cornhuskers last season at Kinnick Stadium.
112516-IOWA-FB-032
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Steve Ferentz (54) shakes hands with his father, Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, during a senior day ceremony before their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, November 25, 2016.
112516-IOWA-FB-031
Iowa Kirk Ferentz likes the possibilities he sees with a new redshirt rule which will allow freshmen to play in four games and still be able to redshirt without losing a year of eligibility.
Iowa and Daniels overcome wind, cold and the Illini, 28-0
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks to an official during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
111216-Iowa-034
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks with referee Ron Snodgrass, Satuday, November 12, 2016, during first half action against #3 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Wisconsin Iowa Football
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sidelines before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
102216-Iowa-FB-018
With a multitude of staff changes, Kirk Ferentz is using simplistic approach as the Iowa football program puts its offense together this spring.
102216-Iowa-FB-023
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz expresses his displeasure with the call, Saturday, October 22, 2016, during first half action against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
100116-IOWA-FOOTBALL-026.JPG
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald before a 2016 game. Ferentz will be starting his 20th season as the Hawkeyes' head coach.
100116-IOWA-FOOTBALL-013.JPG
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz argues with an official after no facemask call is made when quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) is sacked during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, October 1, 2016. The Northwestern Wildcats defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 38-31.
090316-iowa-fb-021
Iowa locked up head coach Kirk Ferentz with a 10-year contract extension. "We have the right coach in place to lead our program into the future," said athletic director Gary Barta.
090316-iowa-fb-014
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has a discussion with the ref, Saturday, September 3, 2016, during first half action against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Ferentz said Saturday the new blocking rules have been hard to interpret for officials and coaches.
080616-Iowa-Media-Day-001
Iowa football coah Kirk Ferentz kicks off media day with a press conference, Saturday, August 6, 2016, in the Feller Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
051018-qct-spt-I-Club-Outing-009
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz signs autographs for Broden Purcell and his uncle Jason, on Thursday at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
051018-qct-spt-I-Club-Outing-008
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions from the media Thursday night at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
051018-qct-spt-I-Club-Outing-002
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery (right) said he has received advice from many people about coaching his sons, including Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz (left).
042018-Iowa-Spring-Game-035
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz keeps an eye on players, Friday, April 20, 2018, during the spring scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
042018-Iowa-Spring-Game-012
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watches the ball split the uprights on a field goal attempt, Friday, April 20, 2018, during the spring scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Pinstripe Bowl Football
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh holds up the trophy as confetti falls after Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, presented it to him and other players at the conclusion of the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday in New York. Iowa defeated Boston College 27-20.
Pinstripe Bowl College Football
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio, left, and University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz pose for a picture on the field at Yankee Stadium in New York earlier this month. The two teams face off today in the Pinstripe Bowl.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-018
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer shake hands before their game, Saturday, November 4, 2017, before a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Pinstripe Bowl College Football
University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and Boston College head coach Steve Addazio pose for a picture during a recent news conference in New York.
ferentz pitch
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz throws out a ceremonial first pitch at a Quad-Cities River Bandits game against Fort Wayne during the 2002 Midwest League season.
081018-media-day-003
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions Friday during the Hawkeye football media day news conference held at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
081018-media-day-025
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
081018-media-day-004
Iowa Football head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
090118-Iowa-NIU-012
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
090118-Iowa-NIU-013
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz became the program's all-time winningest coach after Saturday's 33-7 victory over Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
090118-Iowa-NIU-014
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
090118-Iowa-NIU-015
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
092218-Iowa-Football-024
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
092218-Iowa-Football-006
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz meets with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
092218-Iowa-Football-011
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waves to fans as he enters before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
092218-Iowa-Football-013
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz meets with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
092218-Iowa-Football-010
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz meets with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
092218-Iowa-Football-002
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz meets with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
091518-Iowa-UNI-070
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field for warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
091518-Iowa-UNI-071
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with officials before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
091518-Iowa-UNI-077
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
091518-Iowa-UNI-072
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
091518-Iowa-UNI-025
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz gives a high five to tight end Noah Fant (87) after a 29-yard reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
091518-Iowa-UNI-003
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz steps off the bus before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The Hawkeyes are taking the bus to Illinois.
091618-OUTTAKES-002
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Camera: Canon EOS 6D Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 21mm Exposure: 1/1600 sec; f/4.0; ISO 200 Aperture priority; Centerweighted-Average
090818-Iowa-Football-015
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
090818-Iowa-Football-016
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell shake hands before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
090818-Iowa-Football-013
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz places a hand on the statue of Nile Kinnick as he enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
090818-Iowa-Football-001
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz places a hand on the statue of Nile Kinnick as he enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
090818-Iowa-Football-017
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
090818-Iowa-Football-014
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
