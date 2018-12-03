Try 1 month for 99¢
Coconut Shrimp, Bill Snyder and Desmond King’s big day are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered each weekday throughout the season at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. Coach Kirk Ferentz said Iowa’s chances in the Outback Bowl begin with the team’s preparation for Mississippi State before it leaves for Florida later this month.

“How we handle this month will be really important,’’ Ferentz said. “Again, you’re playing an outstanding SEC team, and we saw two really good SEC teams play (Saturday in the league title game between Alabama and Georgia). I think that’s representative of the kind of league and conference they have.’’

2. With Outback Steakhouses offering appetizers to supporters of its winning “team’’ in the Outback Bowl, one question did get an answer Sunday from at least one Hawkeye.

Team Blooming Onion or Team Coconut Shrimp?

The answer is a no brainer for Iowa safety Jake Gervase.

“Team Coconut Shrimp. I’m allergic to onions,’’ the senior said.

3. Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Iowa was being courted by three bowls that had the Hawkeyes on their radars this season.

“Just a real tribute to Kirk (Ferentz) and to our history and tradition and to our fans,’’ Barta said. “There were really three bowls extremely interested in inviting us and the way it shook out, we get to go back to the Outback Bowl. It’s a great tribute to our fans, players and coaches that there was so much interest in this particular year.’’

The Citrus Bowl ultimately selected Penn State after the Nittany Lions did not land a spot in a New Year’s Six game, giving the Outback Bowl the chance to take Iowa for the third time in six years.

If Iowa had not have ended up in Tampa, it would have ended up at the Holiday Bowl where Big Ten West champion Northwestern landed for a match-up against Utah.

4. It was 20 years ago Sunday that Kirk Ferentz was introduced as Iowa’s new coach.

Following Hayden Fry’s 20-year tenure, Ferentz was asked during that news conference if he envisioned being on the job 20 years.

Asked about it Sunday, Ferentz said his objective hasn’t changed.

“My deal has always been to try to do the best job I could wherever I was and enjoy the day, and most importantly enjoy the people I’m around,’’ Ferentz said. “You know, to be here 20 years later, I feel really fortunate, fortunate that I’m in a great place with great people. That’s been a common thread regardless. I really enjoy what I do.’’

5. Former Hawkeye assistant Bill Snyder announced his retirement as the head coach at Kansas State on Sunday.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz recalled working with Snyder on Hayden Fry’s staff and praised his work at the Big 12 school.

“I’ve always said I think coach Fry is probably the only person who could have done at Iowa what he did in the late 70s, early 80s, and I would say the same thing about Bill going to Kansas State,’’ Ferentz said. “What a phenomenal job he’s done, his endurance, his longevity, is more than impressive.’’

6. Kirk Ferentz said he suspects that Bill Snyder had plenty to do with him being added to Hayden Fry’s staff in 1981.

“I think he told coach Fry, you know, let’s not go with an older guy. Let’s go with this younger guy, he doesn’t know any better,’’ Ferentz said. “So, I think that’s how I got hired here. I never asked, but I think that’s how it all worked out.’’

7. The Hawkeyes will be making their sixth appearance in the Outback Bowl with all five previous appearances coming since the 2003 season.

Iowa is 2-3 in those games and is preparing for the 32nnd bowl game in the program’s history. Iowa is 15-15-1 in its previous bowl games.

8. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson was named Sunday as the winner of the Ozzie Newsome Award, presented by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, Ohio, to the best tight end in college football.

Hockenson, named last week as the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight end of the Year and a finalist for the Mackey Award, leads Iowa with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

He will honored at a banquet on Feb. 9 in Ohio.

9. Desmond King had a day Sunday for the Chargers as they rallied past Pittsburgh, highlighting a productive weekend of work for Hawkeyes in the NFL.

King finished with 10 tackles, including nine solo stops, and returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown to lead Los Angeles to its 33-30 win.

Former Hawkeye Anthony Hitchens also recorded 10 tackles Sunday, including five solo stops, for Kansas City in its win over Oakland.

Elsewhere on defense, Micah Hyde finished with four tackles and one interception for Buffalo in its loss to Miami, Josh Jackson finished with two tackles for Green Bay, Jaleel Johnson had a pair of stops for Minnesota and Josey Jewell had one tackle for Denver.

On offense, George Kittle caught six passes for 70 yards in San Francisco’s loss to Seattle.

10. Tickets for Iowa’s Outback Bowl game against Mississippi State are currently available through the Iowa athletic ticket office.

Priced between $80-170 depending on seat location, tickets can be obtained at hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral or by phone between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays at (800) 424-2957.

The deadline for priority-point orders for Iowa season ticket holders is 5 p.m. on Friday.

It was 20 years ago Sunday that Kirk Ferentz was introduced as Iowa’s new coach. Here's a look at the dean of Big Ten Coaches, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz.

