Missing Wildcats, Nate Stanley evaluates his play and some rare numbers for the Iowa defense are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
All that and more to review before Hawkeye fans overwhelm the folks at the DeKalb Oasis this weekend as part of your daily dose of Iowa news and notes.
1. Expect A.J. Epenesa to continue to get plenty of playing time at defensive end. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s been on the field for the Iowa defense for just over 91 percent of the 426 snaps the Hawkeyes have defended this season.
“We’re not concerned with fatigue right now, especially this week with a bye week coming up,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll take all we can get this week.’’
Development of redshirt freshman John Waggoner, walk-on Joe Evans and graduate transfer Zach VanValkenberg is helping give Epenesa an occasional breather.
2. Northwestern will be without two key components of its defensive line when it hosts Iowa at 11 a.m. Saturday.
According to a weekly injury report released by Northwestern on Thursday, the Wildcats will be without defensive tackle Trevor Kent and back-up end Earnest Brown IV against the Hawkeyes.
Both players suffered injuries a week ago in Northwestern’s loss to Ohio State.
Brown is third on the team with two sacks while Kent shares second on the team with a pair of quarterback hurries.
3. Nate Stanley views his game with a critical eye.
After the Iowa defense has done its thing against Penn State’s Sean Clifford and Purdue’s Jack Plummer the past two weeks, the Iowa senior currently leads the Big Ten in passing.
Stanley is averaging 253 passing yards per game and has completed 147-of-236 passes for 1,771 yards, throwing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions.
“A few too many mistakes,’’ Stanley said. “There’s always room to grow.’’
4. Seven games into the season, Iowa’s defense finds itself in some rare air.
The Hawkeyes are allowing 11.6 points per game, the lowest total in Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons as Iowa’s head coach and the lowest total by a Hawkeye team since Iowa allowed 11.1 points on its way to a 5-4 record in 1959.
Iowa’s defense is also allowing 275 yards per game, the fewest surrendered by the Hawkeyes on average since giving up 272.2 yards in 1984.
5. The newcomer on the Iowa depth chart at receiver has the trust of quarterback Nate Stanley.
Redshirt freshman Calvin Lockett, listed as the back-up to Tyrone Tracy Jr. as the ‘X’ position that has been filled by Brandon Smith, is a 6-foot-2, 182-pound Largo, Florida native. He does not have a catch on his collegiate resume yet, but Stanley said he is a capable.
“Big, tall guy and he can run, too,’’ Stanley said. “I wouldn’t say he’s as physical as Brandon, but he has the ability to run and go get the ball.’’
6. At 1-5, Northwestern finds itself in some unusual territory.
The Wildcats take the field for their homecoming game Saturday mired in a four-game losing streak for the first time since the 2013 season.
A challenge-filled schedule has been part of it for Northwestern, which will be facing a ranked opponent for the fourth time this season when 20th-ranked Iowa visits Ryan Field.
7. Iowa defensive end commitment Logan Jones of Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, will follow his high school career with an appearance in the All-American Bowl.
His selection marks the fourth straight year the Hawkeye program has had a future player participate in the prep all-star game.
Jones accepted his invitation and received the jersey he will wear in the Jan. 4 game in San Antonio during a ceremony Thursday at his school.
Through eight games, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound lineman has recorded 13 tackles including seven tackles for a loss and four sacks for his 7-1 team.
Current Hawkeyes A.J. Epenesa and Tristan Wirfs in 2017, Tyler Linderbaum in 2018 and Jestin Jenkins in 2019 played in the all-star event as Hawkeye commits.
8. From the keep them guessing department, seven different Hawkeyes have accumulated Iowa’s nine rushing touchdowns this season.
Mekhi Sargent has taken the ball into the end zone three times.
No other Hawkeye has more than one rushing touchdown.
Tyler Goodson, Spencer Petras, Brady Ross, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Nate Stanley and Toren Young have each rushed for one score.
Most of Iowa’s rushing touchdowns – six of the nine – have come on plays snapped inside the 2-yard line.
9. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said sophomore transfer Oliver Martin is making progress nearly five months after transferring from Michigan.
“He’s doing a great job at paying attention to detail in whatever he’s doing,’’ Stanley said. “Running his routes, he’s really focusing on the technique that he that he needs to use. And then in the run game, he’s doing a great job at being physical and blocking for our running backs.’’
10. Keith Duncan may lead the nation with 17 field goals and an 89.5-percent success rate in his 19 tries, but the junior is being pushed daily in practice.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during his weekly radio show Wednesday that Caleb Shudak continues to push Duncan on a daily basis in addition to handling kickoffs.
“We’ve had years where who knows what is going to happen when we send someone out for a kick, but this year we have two guys we have full confidence in,’’ Ferentz said. “Both of those guys are working hard, pushing each other.’’