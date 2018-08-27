1. One of the main areas of growth offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz wants to see from the Hawkeyes is progress in stretching the field vertically.
That’s where the work and quickness of tight Noah Fant and receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith come into play.
“If you can’t threaten the defense vertically down the field, you’re going to have issues. The easiest way to do that, just because of how structures work, is to do it on the perimeter. That’s as far away as you can get from the safeties, whether you have cover two or cover one,'' Ferentz said.
"If you look at how we played in the past, there’s certain games where if you cannot throw the ball down the field or are unwilling to throw it downfield, it gets really hard to move the ball.’’
2. Iowa’s defense has some holes to fill this season, most notably at linebacker and cornerback, but coordinator Phil Parker likes the demeanor he sees developing as he has watched players work through fall camp.
“The big thing is to have everyone on the same page, to have them all working together and that’s something we do see,’’ Parker said. “It’s a good group and they’re working hard and working together. That’s a good starting point.’’
3. With the Hawkeyes’ first win of the season Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz will pass Hayden Fry as the winningest coach in the program’s history.
Both currently have 143 wins at the helm of the Hawkeyes.
The first chance Ferentz has to pass his predecessor comes in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. season opener against Northern Illinois.
Ferentz’s first win at Iowa?
It came against Northern Illinois in the third week of the first of his 20 seasons as the Hawkeyes’ coach.
Iowa beat the Huskies 24-0 that day after losing 42-7 to fifth-rated Nebraska and 17-10 at Iowa State in his first two games.
4. For Iowa, success starts on the ground.
Always has.
Always will.
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz doesn’t see that changing.
“If we’re going to be successful here, we need to be able to run the football and we need to do be able to do it when everyone knows we’re going to do it,’’ Ferentz said. “Otherwise, we have no chance.’’
5. No matter who ends up punting the football this weekend for Iowa, special teams coordinator LeVar Woods expects improved results.
That would be a chance from a year ago when the Hawkeyes’ Colten Rastetter and Ryan Gersonde struggled with consistency from start to finish.
“Both of those guys have been incredibly competitive in camp,’’ Woods said. “I like the direction both guys are going. Right now, I think they’ve drastically improved from last year to this year.’’
6. Iowa’s defense is preparing to face a veteran Northern Illinois offense this week.
The Huskies return all five starters on the offensive line as well as quarterback Marcus Childers, who started behind center in the final eight games of the 2017 season for a team which reached the Quick Lane Bowl. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are back that, last year at this time, were just trying to survive,’’ offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich said in an interview with the school’s athletics website. “Now, they’re starting to learn and master the offense.’’
7. An ankle injury early in Iowa’s fall camp led to surgery last week for an Iowa freshman.
According to a posting on Twitter by his mother, linebacker Jaylen McDonald last week underwent surgery last week.
McDonald’s mother indicated that all went well for her son.
8. Iowa transfer Ryan Boyle will begin his junior season at Indiana State in a back-up role.
The Sycamores have named junior college transfer Jalil Kirkpatrick as their starter for this week’s game against Quincy.
Coach Curt Mallory said he has been pleased with the progress Boyle has shown since arriving on campus as a graduate transfer earlier this summer, calling him “a very capable quarterback.’’
But, he said Kirkpatrick picked up an edge in understanding the system with his arrival for the spring semester.
9. The season is underway for many of the players committed to be part of Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class.
Among the highlights from last weekend’s action was a 10-of-17 passing performance for quarterback Alex Padilla that covered 185 yards and included four touchdown passes for Cherry Creek (Colo.) in a win over Doherty.
Wide receiver commit Desmond Hutson of Raytown had seven receptions for 118 yards and two scores in a win over Blue Springs South in the Kansas City area.
10. The first tailgate of the season at Kinnick Stadium has a chance to be a little warm and a little wet.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City on Saturday calls for a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
