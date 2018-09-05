IOWA CITY — It still stings a year later.
Yes, the Iowa football team won in overtime and had a chance to celebrate being able to hold onto the Cy-Hawk Trophy with a road win at Iowa State.
But a year later, it still stings.
Memories of missed tackles and an inability to slow the Cyclones’ offense as it piled up 467 yards still haunt the Hawkeyes from that 44-41 shootout at Jack Trice Stadium.
“Giving up 41 points, that’s not Iowa football,’’ defensive end Parker Hesse said. “That’s not the way we play defense.’’
Neither team played effective defense in last year’s match-up and watching tape from that game has reminded Hawkeye players just how tough of a day at the office that proved to be.
“We made a lot of mistakes in the game and we’re seeing a lot of them again on tape this week,’’ strong safety Amani Hooker said. “We missed a lot of tackles in that game, way too many. Fortunately, the offense had our back in that one and they got the job done. We need to do a better job of helping them this week. That’s on us.’’
Working toward Saturday’s 4 p.m. Cy-Hawk match-up at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa State has no shortage of offensive weapons.
Since the teams last met, Kyle Kempt has settled in at quarterback, running back David Montgomery has built on the breakthrough game he had against the Hawkeyes last season and 6-foot-6 receiver Hakeem Butler has continued to create tall trouble for opposing defenders.
“They have all sorts of guys who we have to get ready for, a lot of really talented players,’’ Hooker said. “We feel like they’ll come back and try to get us again with some things they got us with last year. I’m sure they’ll try to find some weak spots, too, and do what they can to exploit them. We’ve got to be ready.’’
Jacob Park worked under center for ISU in last season’s Cy-Hawk match, replaced by the steady hand of Kempt who completed a school-record 66.3 percent of his passes and hasn’t been picked off in his last 130 attempts.
Montgomery accounted for 165 yards of offense against Iowa a year ago, rushing for 112 on 20 carries and covering 53 yards on five receptions.
Butler caught five passes as well and his 128 receiving yards included a 74-yard reception in the fourth quarter after Iowa had forged a 31-31 tie on a Miguel Recinos field goal.
Akrum Wadley answered quickly, scoring on a 46-yard pass from Nate Stanley with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime in a game decided by Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s five-yard touchdown catch in overtime.
“We were fortunate to earn that win,’’ defensive tackle Sam Brincks said. “There are a lot of things that we need to do a better job with if we want avoid a repeat of what happened over there last year. We’d better be ready to tackle somebody.’’
The way Iowa State blended the run and the pass made that a challenge last season for Iowa.
“We gave up way too many big plays and way too many points,’’ free safety Jake Gervase said. “Our offense picked us up and probably really won us that game. We’re looking forward to the challenge of trying to shut down their offense and hopefully not put as much stress on our offense.’’
That starts with dealing with Kempt, whose work on tape has caught the eye of the Hawkeyes.
“He’s not going to make any dumb decisions,’’ Gervase said. “He’s strong with the football, doesn’t turn the ball over very much. If we get an opportunity, we’ve got to make sure we take advantage of it.’’
The Hawkeyes also expect to keep an eye on Kempt’s tall target.
“He has a lot of skill and we’re going to need to know where he’s at all the time,’’ Hooker said. “They have a lot of weapons. Their backs are good, they have good receivers. It’s a real test this week.’’
This time, it’s a test the Hawkeyes believe they need to do a better job with.
“We feel like we have something to prove this week after the way we played over there last year,’’ Gervase said. “We need to show up and play some Iowa defense. That’s where it starts.’’