Hawkeye 10@10: Epenesa catches attention of Nebraska coach

Happy Thanksgiving from the Hawkeye 10@10, providing you with your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes as you baste your bird.
From Nate Stanley’s interaction with Iowa’s sports psychologist to the consistency of A.J. Epenesa’s game and the punting of Michael Sleep-Dalton, it’s all part of today’s holiday feast of Hawkeye information.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Quarterback Nate Stanley is among Iowa players who have benefitted from time spent with Hawkeye team sports psychologist Dr. Carmen Tebbe-Priebe, learning how to prioritize and deal with the challenges that accompany playing in a competitive Big Ten.
Stanley said he has learned how to ready himself mentally for competition through discussions with Tebbe-Priebe.
“You can really learn how to optimize your performance, how to narrow your focus,’’ he said. “Different things can get you in the right mindset. She’s really great at helping you figure those things out. And, along the way, if you are dealing something or something comes up, you can talk about anything. It’s not just football.’’
2. The work of Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa has caught the attention of Nebraska coach Scott Frost on tape.
“He just looks like a Sunday guy when you look at him on tape. That’s just how he would look in a Steelers uniform,’’ Frost said. “That is how he is built. That is how he plays. Obviously, really good in the pass rush and really good in the run game, too. We know we have to account for him. He is probably going to be on one side of our line most of the day and it is going to be a big challenge for us.’’
Epenesa currently leads Iowa with seven sacks, shares the team lead in tackles for a loss with Chauncey Golston with 8.5, leads the team with nine quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.
3. Michael Sleep-Dalton has been a consistent contributor as Iowa’s punter this season, averaging 42.3 yards per punt. He has punted 47 times, placing 18 inside in the 20 and recording nine punts of 50 yards or more.
“I’ve generally been pleased with the way everything has worked out,’’ the graduate transfer from Arizona State said. “There are some kicks I would like to take back. I’ve had a few bad kicks, a few when I’ve tried to do too much and few when it’s been difficult because of the weather.’’
Sleep-Dalton transferred to Iowa in part to punt in different elements, something that will likely be the case Friday in Lincoln with a cold rain in the forecast.
“You go out and compete the best you can,’’ Sleep-Dalton said.
4. Injuries at skill positions have forced Nebraska to play freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey as a receiver at times and he continues to take snaps there this week.
“Having two quarterbacks on the field at the same time, it gives you something to work on,’’ Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “It’s something you have to prepare for and keep in your mind.’’
McCaffrey rushed for a touchdown and also caught a 12-yard pass last week in the Cornhuskers’ 54-7 victory at Maryland. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said McCaffrey’s future remains at quarterback.
“Right now, we are just thin at the skill positions,’’ Frost said. “…..It speaks to his competitiveness and his athletic ability.’’
5. The slow pace of receiver Brandon Smith’s return to competition has been frustrating for the junior who was Iowa’s leading receiver with 33 catches when he suffered an ankle injury late in an Oct. 19 game against Purdue.
“It’s just hard to deal with no matter what,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Unless you’re back at full speed, you’re not happy. The good news is he’s not a senior. Kristian Welch was looking back at that clock a couple weeks ago, so at least (the senior) is back playing. That’s a good thing. If there’s any consolation right for Brandon, it’s that he’s got another year. But, it’s still frustrating.’’
6. Heading into the game against 19th-ranked Iowa, Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman will be looking to add to his string of success against ranked opponents.
In eight career games against ranked opponents, Spielman has averaged 5.9 catches and 91 receiving yards per game.
He has posted the only two 200-yard receiving games in Nebraska history, and both came in match-ups against ranked opponents, No. 9 Ohio State in 2017 and No. 16 Wisconsin in 2018.
7. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz finds a little humor in the chatter about whether the Iowa-Nebraska series has become a rivalry.
“Any of these teams that border us, and then for that matter anybody in our division quite frankly, the West, to me they’re rivalry games because we play them every year,’’ Ferentz said.
“I still haven’t quite figured out that other side, who we play and when we play them and all that stuff, but to me I think all of our conference division games in my mind are a rivalry game. But, I’m not sure who defines it quite frankly.’’
8. While the Iowa defense has remained stingy, allowing 12.2 points per game, the Nebraska offense it will face has hit its stride in its past four games.
The Cornhuskers have averaged 478.3 yards, including 231.5 on the ground and enters the game against the Hawkeyes after piling up a season-high 531 yards last week at Maryland.
“They’re moving the ball really well right now and it starts with their quarterback,’’ Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch said, referencing the Cornhuskers’ Adrian Martinez. “We have to be aware of where he is and work to contain him in order to slow them down.’’
9. Nebraska will honor 22 seniors prior Friday’s game and coach Scott Frost appreciates the resiliency of the players who have stuck with it.
“These seniors have been through a lot by now. They have been recruited by one staff, played for another staff, then played for a whole new staff,’’ Frost said. “It has certainly experienced some ups and downs. The guys that are still here out of this senior class have fought through a lot.’’
10. After this week’s Black Friday game at Nebraska, Iowa won’t play on the day after Thanksgiving for the next two years.
A shift in the Big Ten schedule leaves the Hawkeyes closing out the regular season with games against Wisconsin in 2020 and 2021.
The Badgers weren’t interested in playing on Friday, so both games – in Iowa City next year and in Madison the following season – will be played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Nebraska returns to the back end of the Hawkeye schedule in 2022, when a return to Black Friday play is likely.