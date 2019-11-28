Hawkeye 10@10: Epenesa catches attention of Nebraska coach

Happy Thanksgiving from the Hawkeye 10@10, providing you with your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes as you baste your bird.

From Nate Stanley’s interaction with Iowa’s sports psychologist to the consistency of A.J. Epenesa’s game and the punting of Michael Sleep-Dalton, it’s all part of today’s holiday feast of Hawkeye information.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. Quarterback Nate Stanley is among Iowa players who have benefitted from time spent with Hawkeye team sports psychologist Dr. Carmen Tebbe-Priebe, learning how to prioritize and deal with the challenges that accompany playing in a competitive Big Ten.

Stanley said he has learned how to ready himself mentally for competition through discussions with Tebbe-Priebe.

“You can really learn how to optimize your performance, how to narrow your focus,’’ he said. “Different things can get you in the right mindset. She’s really great at helping you figure those things out. And, along the way, if you are dealing something or something comes up, you can talk about anything. It’s not just football.’’

2. The work of Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa has caught the attention of Nebraska coach Scott Frost on tape.