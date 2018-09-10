Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa finished off Iowa State with dominant defensive performance in the second half of the Hawkeyes’ Cy-Hawk series win Saturday, so dominant that he was named this morning as the Big Ten co-defensive player of the week.
All that and more, including the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL and elsewhere in college football are part of today’s Hawkeye
10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered at 10 a.m. weekdays at
Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was named by the Big Ten this morning as the conference’s co-defensive player of the week.
The sophomore from Edwardsville, Illinois recorded a career-high two sacks among his five tackles in the Hawkeyes’ 13-3 win over Iowa State.
Epenesa also finished with one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry in addition to contributing to a defensive effort which limited the Cyclones to 19 rushing yards, the fifth-lowest rushing total by an Iowa opponent during Kirk Ferentz’s 20 seasons as Iowa’s head coach.
The Big Ten honor is the first for Epenesa and the first for an Iowa defender since Josh Jackson was named the Big Ten player of the week after he returned two interceptions for touchdowns last season at Wisconsin.
Epenesa shared the award with Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield, who grabbed an game-clinching interception in the end zone with 2 minutes, 10 second remaining in a victory at Fresno State.
2. Iowa State took the football and drove 66 yards on 13 plays on its first possession Saturday, moving the ball with relative ease.
“They hit us with some looks we weren’t anticipating, some things that they hadn’t maybe shown before,’’ defensive end Parker Hesse said. “Holding them to a field goal there was big. After that, the coaches did a good job of making some adjustments and we were just able to play our game.’’
3. Iowa’s 13-play, 83-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over Iowa State not only was the longest of the season for the Hawkeyes, it also demonstrated to Iowa players the potential in the offense.
“It felt good to get some things rolling and get the ball moving,’’ running back Toren Young said. “There’s a lot that we can take from that drive moving on.’’
4. A 30-yard pass play during that drive from Nate Stanley to Brandon Smith set up the Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown of the day.
+1
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
It was a welcomed sight for coach Kirk Ferentz.
“For a guy like Smith to make a play like that, it was a great throw, and it looked like a great throw from where I was standing,’’ Ferentz said.
“Brandon’s a young player. He looks like a big player and all that stuff, but he’s still a young guy learning how to play. Hopefully, that will be good for his confidence, and that’s something you can’t give young players.’’
Stanley checked into that play against an Iowa State defense that had loaded the box.
“The one thing we always talk about is not running dead plays,’’ Stanley said. “Running the ball against an eight-man box isn’t the best thing. Brandon did a great job of getting open and he made that play for us’’
5. Saturday’s longest pass play was a 45-yard throw to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the third quarter which helped set up a Miguel Recinos field goal which moved Iowa ahead to stay.
Smith-Marsette suffered a shoulder injury on the play, landing on his shoulder. He left the field and did not return to the game.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said following the game that X-rays were negative.
“He’ll be OK,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a tough kid.’’
6. Saturday’s win over Iowa State allowed Iowa to continue its string of recent success in trophy games.
The Hawkeyes have won 11 of their last 13 games when a trophy has been on the line.
The only two losses during that stretch have been to Wisconsin, which visits Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 22.
7. George Kittle opened the NFL season with a big day and two Hawkeyes were top tacklers in another season-opening game, highlighting the work of former Iowa players in the NFL.
Kittle caught five passes for 90 yards for San Francisco in its 24-16 loss to Minnesota.
In a match-up between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers, Anthony Hitchens and Desmond King finished as their teams’ top tacklers
Hitchens led the Chiefs with seven tackles and eight assists and King paced the Chargers with five stops.
Elsewhere, Mike Daniels and Josh Jackson each finished with three tackles for Green Bay in its win over Chicago, Christian Kirksey had three tackles and two assists for Cleveland in its tie with Pittsburgh and Micah Hyde collected two tackles and one assist for Buffalo in its loss to Baltimore.
8. While Tyler Wiegers was orchestrating a win at Purdue, Brandon Snyder was making his debut Saturday at South Dakota State.
Those were the highlights of work by former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
Wiegers quarterbacked Eastern Michigan to its second win over a Big Ten opponent in as many years, completing 20-of-28 passes for 312 yards and one score in the 20-19 win.
Snyder had four tackles, including one for a loss, for South Dakota State in its win Montana State.
Elsewhere, Ryan Boyle saw his first action at quarterback for Indiana State, going 0-for-3 in the Sycamores’ 31-7 loss to Louisville.
Jalen Embry recorded four tackles and had two assists for Northern Illinois in a loss to Utah.
9. Chuck Long is scheduled to speak at today’s Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up will join Quad-City area high school and college coaches in speaking at the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The event is open to the public and tickets, priced at $10 each, include a buffet lunch and can be purchased at the door.
10. The early National Weather Service forecast for Saturday night’s game against Northern Iowa calls for a beautiful early fall day in Iowa City.
Clear skies and a high of 84 degrees are in the forecast, working toward a Saturday evening low of 63.
090818-Iowa-Football-001
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz places a hand on the statue of Nile Kinnick as he enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-002
Iowa State Cyclones players arrive before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-003
Iowa Hawkeyes players arrive at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-004
Iowa cheerleaders anticipate the arrival of the team before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-005
Iowa students rush for seats before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-006
Iowa students rush for seats before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-007
A banner paid for by Progress Iowa is flown around Kinnick Stadium before the game in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-008
An inscription is seen on the back of a statue of Nile Kinnick before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-009
Iowa State Cyclones players arrive before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-010
Fans and cheerleaders line up around a statue of Nile Kinnick before the team arrives before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-011
Iowa fan Marty Polka waves to other fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-012
Fans cheer before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-013
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz places a hand on the statue of Nile Kinnick as he enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-014
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-015
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-016
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell shake hands before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-017
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-018
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Ray Lima (76) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-019
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Nick Niemann celebrates after a sack during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-020
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) sacks Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-021
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt drops back to pass during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Kempt left the game in the second half with an injury.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-022
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball as he's hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-023
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) carries the ball after a short pass completion during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-024
Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-025
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader gets fans in the student section riled up during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-026
Iowa Hawkeyes fans wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-027
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) jumps to try and tip a pass by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-028
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) braces for a hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Lawrence White (11) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-029
Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) finds an opening to run during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-030
Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) is hit by a number of Iowa Hawkeyes defenders during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-031
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) rushes as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Bobby McMillen III (44) grabs at his ankles during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-032
Iowa Hawkeyes players run off the field at the end of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-033
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) and defensive end Parker Hesse (40) carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-034
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer as the team walks off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-035
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk off the field with the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-036
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) looks back at teammates as he helps carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-037
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) gestures to fans as he walks off the field after their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-038
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) helps carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-039
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) pulls in a pass before being brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) on the 2-yard line on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-040
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) on the 2-yard line on a scoring drive during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-041
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs in for a 2-yard touchdown as Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne falls behind him during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. It was the only touchdown scored in this year's Cy-Hawk game.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-042
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders hold up an "I" sign as the stadium chants "I-O-W-A" after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-043
Iowa State Cyclones tight end Chase Allen (11) makes a catch as he's hit by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-044
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) and defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) break down to tackle and defensive back Lawrence White (11) falls to the ground during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-045
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) hangs on to the ball after being hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back De'Monte Ruth (6) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-046
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) looks for room to run as he's faced by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) and defensive end Spencer Benton (58) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-047
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) celebrates after a fumble recovery and seven-yard run during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-048
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer for their team after a fumble recovery causes the final turnover of the game during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-049
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) turns up to hit him during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-050
Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Brady Ross (36) dives over Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-051
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) faces Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) as he breaks down for a hit during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-052
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer in the end zone during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-053
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball as Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) reaches for his ankles during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-054
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass as offensive lineman Cole Banwart (61) and Keegan Render (69) stand ready to block during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-055
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Landen Akers (82) catches the ball before being hit by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-056
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-057
Herky the Iowa Hawkeye mascot runs with the Tigerhawk flag after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-058
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) spots a pass in the air while covered by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-059
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer in the end zone during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-060
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer for their team during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-061
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse (40) tips a pass thrown by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-062
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-063
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) jumps to try and block a pass by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-064
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) pulls in a pass during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-065
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball under pressure from Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) and linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-066
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) pucks up a fumble and runs for seven yards during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-067.jpg
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) celebrates a tackle with defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-068.jpg
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-069.jpg
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader yells while cheering for the team during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-070.jpg
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan in the student section yells with cheerleaders during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-071.jpg
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during the Pancheros pump it up song during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-072
Volunteers work on a GoServ Global Safe T Home as a demonstration before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-073
Fans pose for a photo with former Iowa State athletes before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-074
Former Iowa quarterback Sage Rosenfels is interviewed about his involvement with GoServ Global Safe T Home building before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-075
Former Iowa quarterback Sage Rosenfels is interviewed about his involvement with GoServ Global Safe T Home building before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-076
A volunteer works on a GoServ Global Safe T Home as a demonstration before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-077
Volunteers work on a GoServ Global Safe T Home as a demonstration before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-078
Iowa Kid Captain Harper Stribe, 6, of Polk City waves to fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-079
The "I-O-W-A" flags are flown before the team comes out before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-080
Iowa Hawkeyes players take the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-081
The colors are presented before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-082
Iowa Hawkeyes players stand for that national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-083
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) runs the ball and tries to get through Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-084
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) leaps over Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) after the play ends during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-085
Iowa State Cyclones cheerleaders cheer for their team during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-086
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs as he's brought down by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-087
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) holds the ball for a handoff to running back David Montgomery (32) during the first quarter against Iowa Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Kempt suffered an MCL injury in the game.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-088
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets ready for the snap during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-089
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets up after a run during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-090
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls audibles to teammates during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-091
Iowa Hawkeyes fans wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-092
Patients at the Stead Family Children's Hospital wave to fans and players during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-093
Patients at the Stead Family Children's Hospital wave to fans and players during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-094
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-095
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after a run during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-096
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) takes a hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Braxton Lewis (33) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-097
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reaches for a pass that comes up incomplete during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-098
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-099
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates sacking Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-100
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) holds onto the ball after a reception before being brought down on the 2-yard line by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-101
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer while two Iowa State Cyclones fans react during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times