Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the Hawkeyes' season-opening win.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa finished off Iowa State with dominant defensive performance in the second half of the Hawkeyes’ Cy-Hawk series win Saturday, so dominant that he was named this morning as the Big Ten co-defensive player of the week.

All that and more, including the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL and elsewhere in college football are part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

1. Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was named by the Big Ten this morning as the conference’s co-defensive player of the week.

The sophomore from Edwardsville, Illinois recorded a career-high two sacks among his five tackles in the Hawkeyes’ 13-3 win over Iowa State.

Epenesa also finished with one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry in addition to contributing to a defensive effort which limited the Cyclones to 19 rushing yards, the fifth-lowest rushing total by an Iowa opponent during Kirk Ferentz’s 20 seasons as Iowa’s head coach.

The Big Ten honor is the first for Epenesa and the first for an Iowa defender since Josh Jackson was named the Big Ten player of the week after he returned two interceptions for touchdowns last season at Wisconsin.

Epenesa shared the award with Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield, who grabbed an game-clinching interception in the end zone with 2 minutes, 10 second remaining in a victory at Fresno State.

2. Iowa State took the football and drove 66 yards on 13 plays on its first possession Saturday, moving the ball with relative ease.

“They hit us with some looks we weren’t anticipating, some things that they hadn’t maybe shown before,’’ defensive end Parker Hesse said. “Holding them to a field goal there was big. After that, the coaches did a good job of making some adjustments and we were just able to play our game.’’

3. Iowa’s 13-play, 83-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over Iowa State not only was the longest of the season for the Hawkeyes, it also demonstrated to Iowa players the potential in the offense.

“It felt good to get some things rolling and get the ball moving,’’ running back Toren Young said. “There’s a lot that we can take from that drive moving on.’’

4. A 30-yard pass play during that drive from Nate Stanley to Brandon Smith set up the Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown of the day.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

It was a welcomed sight for coach Kirk Ferentz.

“For a guy like Smith to make a play like that, it was a great throw, and it looked like a great throw from where I was standing,’’ Ferentz said.

“Brandon’s a young player. He looks like a big player and all that stuff, but he’s still a young guy learning how to play. Hopefully, that will be good for his confidence, and that’s something you can’t give young players.’’

Stanley checked into that play against an Iowa State defense that had loaded the box.

“The one thing we always talk about is not running dead plays,’’ Stanley said. “Running the ball against an eight-man box isn’t the best thing. Brandon did a great job of getting open and he made that play for us’’

5. Saturday’s longest pass play was a 45-yard throw to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the third quarter which helped set up a Miguel Recinos field goal which moved Iowa ahead to stay.

Smith-Marsette suffered a shoulder injury on the play, landing on his shoulder. He left the field and did not return to the game.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said following the game that X-rays were negative.

“He’ll be OK,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a tough kid.’’

6. Saturday’s win over Iowa State allowed Iowa to continue its string of recent success in trophy games.

The Hawkeyes have won 11 of their last 13 games when a trophy has been on the line.

The only two losses during that stretch have been to Wisconsin, which visits Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 22.

7. George Kittle opened the NFL season with a big day and two Hawkeyes were top tacklers in another season-opening game, highlighting the work of former Iowa players in the NFL.

Kittle caught five passes for 90 yards for San Francisco in its 24-16 loss to Minnesota.

In a match-up between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers, Anthony Hitchens and Desmond King finished as their teams’ top tacklers

Hitchens led the Chiefs with seven tackles and eight assists and King paced the Chargers with five stops.

Elsewhere, Mike Daniels and Josh Jackson each finished with three tackles for Green Bay in its win over Chicago, Christian Kirksey had three tackles and two assists for Cleveland in its tie with Pittsburgh and Micah Hyde collected two tackles and one assist for Buffalo in its loss to Baltimore.

8. While Tyler Wiegers was orchestrating a win at Purdue, Brandon Snyder was making his debut Saturday at South Dakota State.

Those were the highlights of work by former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.

Wiegers quarterbacked Eastern Michigan to its second win over a Big Ten opponent in as many years, completing 20-of-28 passes for 312 yards and one score in the 20-19 win.

Snyder had four tackles, including one for a loss, for South Dakota State in its win Montana State.

Elsewhere, Ryan Boyle saw his first action at quarterback for Indiana State, going 0-for-3 in the Sycamores’ 31-7 loss to Louisville.

Jalen Embry recorded four tackles and had two assists for Northern Illinois in a loss to Utah.

9. Chuck Long is scheduled to speak at today’s Davenport Grid Club luncheon.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up will join Quad-City area high school and college coaches in speaking at the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.

The event is open to the public and tickets, priced at $10 each, include a buffet lunch and can be purchased at the door.

10. The early National Weather Service forecast for Saturday night’s game against Northern Iowa calls for a beautiful early fall day in Iowa City.

Clear skies and a high of 84 degrees are in the forecast, working toward a Saturday evening low of 63.

Enjoy it while you can.

