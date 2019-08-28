A new look for Nate Stanley, competition at linebacker and for Iowa’s opponent at quarterback are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Your daily dose of Hawkeye news and notes, delivered at 10 a.m. throughout the season at Hawkmania.com, even includes coach Kirk Ferentz’s thoughts on play-by-play voice Gary Dolphin’s return to the broadcast booth.
That and more are in today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:
1. Iowa’s top returning tackler is linebacker Djimon Colbert and the sophomore said there has been plenty of movement and competition within the Hawkeyes’ linebacker corps in fall camp.
“It’s been a pretty good situation, guys working hard and competing,’’ Colbert said. “We’ve all moved around from position to position and I think that’s helped us all grow. It’s been a good situation.’’
Iowa returns a veteran group in the middle of its defense, with Kristian Welch and Nick Niemann all returning with starting experience.
“We’re at a good place with a lot of guys who have been around,’’ Colbert said. “I think we’re all at the point where we’re looking forward to getting out and playing somebody other than our teammates.’’
2. Hair today, and probably tomorrow. Quarterback Nate Stanley showed up for Tuesday’s session with reporters sporting a new goatee.
The senior said it just sort of happened.
“I forgot to bring my razor when I packed for training camp so I decided to go for it,’’ Stanley said.
Will it stay?
“We’ll see,’’ he said.
3. If game conditions allow, redshirt freshman Spencer Petras will be the next quarterback to see action behind Nate Stanley. Petras and sophomore Peyton Mansell have been competing for that second team slot throughout fall camp.
“In that competition, you can read between the lines and it has been pretty close all the way through,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We’ll wait and see on that one, but right now Spencer would be the first guy in the game.’’
4. Hawkeye receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with former Iowa and now Miami (Ohio) starting cornerback Manny Rugamba.
“He was my locker buddy, right next to me,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “It’s going to be cool going up against each other, kind of like Fight Night. We’re going to go at it, go back and forth. It’s what we do.’’
5. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expects a different Miami (Ohio) team to show up Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium compared to the one the Hawkeyes defeated 45-21 in the 2016 season opener.
This team, like that one, is coached by Chuck Martin.
“The last time we saw them, coach Martin was trying to build his program and they’ve clearly established an identity and done a lot of good things,’’ Ferentz said.
The RedHawks finished 6-2 in Mid-American Conference play a year ago, sharing second place in the East Division while building a 6-6 overall record. Miami, picked third in the East this year behind Ohio and Buffalo, is 16-6 in its last 22 games.
6. Two of Iowa’s three nonconference opponents will be breaking in new starting quarterbacks this season.
At Miami (Ohio), the competition to replace three-year starter Gus Ragland remains ongoing.
Sophomore Jackson Williamson, redshirt freshman AJ Mayer and freshman Brett Gabbert share the top line on the depth chart this week and coach Chuck Martin plans to let things “play out on the field,’’ not indicating publicly who will start under center against the Hawkeyes.
7. There are more ties to Iowa on the Miami (Ohio) roster than Hawkeye transfers Manny Rugamba and Cedric Benson, who are listed 1-2 at a cornerback spot on the opening-week depth chart for the RedHawks.
Pete Nank, a 6-foot-5, 319-pound sophomore from West Des Moines Dowling is listed as Miami’s starting left guard for this week while Andrew Todd, a redshirt freshman from Cedar Rapids Washington, is the RedHawks’ back-up center.
8. Quarterback Nate Stanley said he appreciates the work ethic he has seen from Iowa’s receivers throughout the summer and during fall camp.
“As talented as they are, their work ethic is right up there with their talent,’’ Stanley said. “There’s no lack of work ethic.’’
Stanley said communication between the receivers and the quarterbacks has grown throughout the summer as well.
“There’s a great connection back and forth between us,’’ he said.
9. After being suspended for the final games of the 2018-19 basketball season, Gary Dolphin returns to play-by-play duties for the Hawkeye Radio Network broadcast of Saturday’s game and coach Kirk Ferentz welcomes the veteran broadcaster’s return.
“We’re looking forward to that. Gary has been at practice a couple of times. Ed Podolak was here last Friday as well,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s great to hear him back on the air. We’re all looking forward to that and I think we’re all looking that direction now, what is in front of us.’’
10. The weather forecast for Saturday’s season opener has changed.
The National Weather Service is now calling for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday evening with temperatures falling from a daytime high of 70 degrees to a low of 57.
Showers are also in the forecast for Saturday morning.