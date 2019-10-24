Today’s Hawkeye 10@10 checks out everything from Iowa’s clock-watching ways on offense to the paychecks being earned by Big Ten coaches.
All that and more are part of your daily dose of Iowa news and notes delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. The Iowa football team is on the clock.
The Hawkeyes enter Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Northwestern ranked fourth in the country in time of possession.
Iowa has the ball in its hands for an average of 34 minutes, 28 seconds per game.
That kind of success in sustaining drives is among the objectives of the Hawkeye offense.
So is finishing those drives with touchdowns, something that is still a work in progress for an Iowa team which has scored 18 touchdowns this season but also has 17 field goals on his 5-2 season resume.
“You want to win the time of possession, that’s a big deal to us,’’ center Tyler Linderbaum said. “But, we have to pick it up in the red zone. We have to do a better job of turning three points into six, seven points. That’s what we’re out there to do.’’
2. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has confidence in the receivers who will attempt to fill the void created by the injury to the Hawkeyes’ receptions leader, Brandon Smith.
“We feel confident with whoever is out on the field, that they are going to make plays for us,’’ Stanley said.
Smith leads Iowa receivers with 33 catches on the year including nine before he was injured during the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game against Purdue.
Stanley said Smith’s skill will be missed.
“We felt like we had that connection going all year,’’ Stanley said. “Unfortunately, things happen in football. You can’t do anything about it.’’
3. During his weekly radio show Wednesday night, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said that while starting middle linebacker Kristian Welch will not play Saturday against Northwestern he is making progress toward a return to action.
“He’s making some steps forward. Hopefully after the bye week if all goes well,’’ Ferentz said.
4. Freshman Dane Belton stepped in and helped Iowa shift to its 4-2-5 defensive look more frequently against pass-first Purdue last weekend.
The additional help on the back end of the defense was beneficial and Belton finished with six tackles in his second game of action for Iowa. Coach Kirk Ferentz expects Belton to continue to be part of Iowa’s defensive plans, meaning it is likely he will forego a redshirt this season and appear in more than four games.
“We’re trying to win and if a player can help us win, whether they are a freshman or a senior, if they can demonstrate they can find a role, help us win football games, we’re certainly going to play them,’’ Ferentz said.
Belton’s work fit that description.
“I think he made a good showing on Saturday. He’ll be able to help us on special teams, too. As long as he doesn’t hit a wall here, we’ll just keep pushing him forward.’’
5. Turnovers have played a role in Northwestern’s 1-5 start to the season.
The Wildcats are 13th in the Big Ten in turnover margin and have given the ball away 14 times through six games, losing four fumbles and splitting 10 interceptions between Hunter Johnson, Aidan Smith and Andrew Marty.
“Halfway through the season, we’ve talked about where we’re at and why we’re at where we’re at,’’ Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
“One big area collectively as a team is the turnover ratio. It’s been one of the hallmarks of why we have success and we’re on the wrong end of that. It’s critically important that gets flipped around in the back half of the season.’’
6. One of the things that has impressed coach Kirk Ferentz about Iowa’s defensive performance this season has been the ability of the group to adjust to whatever personnel is on the field.
“We’ve had a lot of moving parts over the course of the season and it doesn’t seem to impact those guys,’’ Ferentz said Wednesday during his weekly Learfield Sports radio show. “They just keep playing good team defense and that’s a credit to all of the guys.’’
7. Don’t count Kirk Ferentz among the fans of lengthy television timeouts during games.
“Go get a sandwich, run out and hit the convenience store, whatever,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s awful, just awful. But a lot of things have changed in 20 years that I would change back. That ain’t going to happen. Just learn to love it. How about killing momentum or the rhythm of a game, gosh.’’
8. Those lengthy television timeouts do help cover the costs of a few salaries. USA Today released its annual survey of coaches salaries this week and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz checks in at No. 18 on the list and No. 6 in the Big Ten at $4,800,000.
Here’s a breakdown of how Big Ten coaches rank on a national scale:
3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, $7,504,000
8. Jeff Brohm, Purdue, $6,600,000
11. James Franklin, Penn State $5,650,000
12. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern $5,144,937
14. Scott Frost, Nebraska, $5,000,000
18. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa, $4,800,000
22. Ryan Day, Ohio State, $4,500,000
24. Mark Dantonio, Michigan State, $4,399,437
25. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin, $4,150,000
29. Lovie Smith, Illinois, $4,000,000
37. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota, $3,600,000
57. Mike Locksley, Maryland, $2,500,000
61. Chris Ash, Rutgers, $2,300,000
71. Tom Allen, Indiana, $1,805,000
9. During its three-game win streak against Iowa, Northwestern has been successful because of its rushing attack while limiting the Hawkeyes on the ground.
The Wildcats have outgained Iowa in rushing yards 529-232 over the past three seasons.
10. The National I-Club will host a Hawkeye Huddle prior to the Northwestern game on Friday in Chicago.
The event is scheduled to run from 5-7 p.m. at the Leader Bar, 3000 W. Irving Park Road in Chicago.
As is the case with the free Hawkeye Huddle events held prior to every road game, cash refreshments, snacks, door prizes and appearances by Herky and the Iowa cheerleaders are planned.
The Hawkeye Huddle is open to all Hawkeye fans.