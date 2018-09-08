Iowa 13, Iowa State 3
Iowa State;3;0;0;0;--;3
Iowa;0;3;3;7;--;13
First quarter
Iowa State — Connor Assalley 23-yard FG. Drive: 13 plays, 66 yards, 6:49. Time remaining: 6:42. Key plays: Kyle Kempt 31-yard pass to Deshaunte Jones to the Iowa 36; David Montgomery 6-yard carry on third-and-5 to the Iowa 25; false start on fourth-and 1 prompts the field goal attempt. Score: Iowa State 3-0
Second quarter
Iowa — Miguel Recinos 31-yard FG. Drive: 6 plays, 15 yards, 2:16. Time remaining: 5:18. Key plays: A 13-yard punt by Corey Dunn gave Iowa possession on the ISU 28-yard line; a Nate Stanley incompletion and a 1-yard loss on a Toren Young carry stalled the drive. Score: Tied 3-3
Third quarter
Iowa — Recinos 48-yard FG. Drive: 6 plays, 40 yards, 2:32. Time remaining: 6:34. Key plays: Stanley hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette with a 45-yard pass to the Iowa State 30, but a chop block one snap later cost Iowa 15 yards; Stanley 3-of-5 passing, 55 yards. Score: Iowa 6-3
Fourth quarter
Iowa — Mekhi Sargent 2-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive: 13 plays, 83 yards, 6:30. Time remaining: 4:47. Key plays: T.J. Hockenson 9-yard reception on third and 9 to the Iowa 18, Brady Ross 4-yard run on third and 1 to the Iowa State 49, Stanley 30-yard pass to Brandon Smith to the Iowa State 2. Score: Iowa 13-3
A – 69,250
Team statistics
;ISU;IA
First downs;11;14
Rushes-yards;25-19;36-105
Passing yards;169;166
Comp-Att-Int;19-31-0;16-28-0
Total yards;188;271
Return yards;0;7
Punts-avg.;8-36.6;5-38.8
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;7-65;6-55
Possession time;28:25;31:35
Individual statistics
Rushing
Iowa State -- David Montgomery 17-44, Sheldon Croney 3-3, Zeb Noland 1-(-3), Kyle Kempt 4-(-25)
Iowa -- Toren Young 21-68, Mekhi Sargent 11-25, Nate Stanley 2-7, Brady Ross 2-5
Passing
Iowa State -- Kempt 15-21-0-123-0, Noland 4-10-0-43-0
Iowa -- Stanley 16-28-0-166-0
Receiving
Iowa State -- Hakeem Butler 3-35, Tarique Milton 3-31, Chase Allen 3-18, Matthew Eaton 3-18, Montgomery 3-15, Deshaunte Jones 1-31, Landen Akers 1-11, Croney 1-10, Dylan Soehner 1-0
Iowa -- T.J. Hockenson 6-33, Noah Fant 4-31, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-45, Brandon Smith 1-30, Nick Easley 1-15, Kyle Groeneweg 1-5, Ross 1-4, Max Cooper 1-3
Tackle leaders
Iowa State -- Mike Rose 7-4-11, Willie Harvey 6-3-9, Marcel Spears 5-2-7, D’Andre Payne 5-2-7, Greg Elsworth 3-3-6
Iowa -- Matt Hankins 5-3-8, Jack Hockaday 3-5-8, Amani Hooker 3-4-7, Nick Niemann 3-4-7, Michael Ojemudia 3-3-6