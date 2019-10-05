Michigan 10, Iowa 3
Iowa;0;3;0;0;--;3
Michigan;10;0;0;0;--;10
First quarter
Michigan – Jake Moody 28-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 4 yards, 1:22. Time remaining – 12:19. Key play – Ambry Thomas recovered a Mekhi Sargent fumble forced by Aidan Hutchinson on the Hawkeyes’ first snap of the game. Score – Michigan 3-0
Michigan – Zach Charbonnet 2-yard run. Quinn Nordin kick. Drive – 6 plays, 70 yards, 2:04. Time remaining – 8:33. Key play – Shea Patterson drive-opening 51-yard pass to Nico Collins to the Iowa 19-yard line. Score – Michigan 10-0
Second quarter
Iowa – Keith Duncan 22-yard FG. Drive – 14 plays, 61 yards, 6:23. Time remaining – 12:18. Key plays – Stanley pass of seven yards to Nico Ragaini on third-and-6 for the first first down of the drive, Stanley passes of 15 and 11 yards to Tyler Goodson, the first on a third-down play to the Michigan 35. Score – Michigan 10-3
A – 111,519
;IA;M
First downs;18;13
Rushes-yards;30-1;33-120
Passing yards;260;147
Comp-Att-Int;23-42-3;14-26-1
Total yards;261;267
Return yards;0;0
Punts-avg.;7-38.3;8-45.6
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-0
Penalties-yards;8-60;4-35
Possession time;33:57;26:03
Individual statistics
Rushing – Iowa, Toren Young 8-40, Tyler Goodson 6-15, Mekhi Sargent 7-12, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-(-1), Nate Stanley 8-(-65); Michigan, Zach Charbonnet 13-42, Tru Wilson 4-28, Shea Patterson 7-25, Hassan Haskins 2-22, Chris Turner 5-16, Team 1-(-4), Donovan Peoples-Jones 1-(-9)
Passing – Iowa, Stanley 23-43-3-260-0; Michigan, Patterson 14-26-147-0
Receiving – Iowa, Nico Ragaini 6-46, Goodson 5-62, Smith-Marsette 4-60, Tyrone Tracy 4-26, Brandon Smith 2-45, Sargent 2-21; Michigan, Peoples-Jones 4-26, Nico Collins 3-63, Nick Eubanks 2-17, Charbonnet 2-12, Tarik Black 1-20, Mike Sainristil 1-8, Turner 1-1
Tackle leaders – Iowa, Chauncey Golston 5-3-8, Kristian Welch 5-3-8, Nick Niemann 3-4-7, Djimon Colbert 2-2-4, Geno Stone 2-2-4, Cedrick Lattimore 2-2-4; Michigan, Khaleke Hudson 4-7-11, Jordan Glasgow 5-4-9, Daxton Hill 4-2-6, Cam McGrone 4-2-6, Josh Metellus 4-2-6