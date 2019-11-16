Iowa 23, Minnesota 19
Minnesota;0;6;7;6;--;19
Iowa;13;7;0;3;--;23
First quarter
Iowa – Nico Ragaini 21-yard pass from Nate Stanley. Pass failed. Drive – 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:34. Time remaining – 11:26. Key plays – Tyler Goodson 26-yard carry to the Minnesota 41-yard line; Nate Stanley 11-yard pass to Nate Wieting on fourth-and-1 play to the Minnesota 21. Score – Iowa 6-0
Iowa – Goodson 10-yard run. Keith Duncan kick. Drive – 9 plays, 68 yards, 5:27. Time remaining – 0:18. Key plays – Goodson 21-yard run to the Minnesota 38-yard run; Stanley 4-yard carry on third-and-1 to the 25; Stanley 11-yard pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Gophers’ 14. Score – Iowa 13-0
Second quarter
Minnesota – Brock Walker 24-yard FG. Drive – 12 plays, 87 yards, 5:25. Time remaining – 9:47. Key plays – Tanner Morgan 3-of-5 passing, including a 46-yard pass to Rashod Bateman to the Iowa 47-yard line; Seth Green 8-yard run on third-and-3 to the Iowa 8. Score – Iowa 13-3
Iowa – Smith-Marsette 5-yard pass from Stanley. Duncan kick. Drive – 6 plays, 69 yards, 3:20. Time remaining – 6:20. Key plays – Following a 25-yard kickoff return by Smith-Marsette, Stanley passes of 15, 27 and 9 yards to Tyrone Tracy Jr. set up the touchdown pass. Score – Iowa 20-3
Minnesota – Walker 20-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 44 yards, 0:39. Time remaining – 0:00. Key plays – Morgan passes of 29 and 11 yards to Demetrius Douglas and Tyler Johnson to open the drive, moving the ball to the Iowa 6-yard line. Score – Iowa 20-6
Third quarter
Minnesota – Johnson 28-yard pass from Morgan. Walker kick. Drive – 6 plays, 66 yards, 3:25. Time remaining – 11:35. Key plays – Morgan 3-of-3 passing, 47 yards, Rodney Smith 18-yard carry to the Iowa 41-yard line. Score – Iowa 20-13
Fourth quarter
Iowa – Duncan 27-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 29 yards, 4:09. Time remaining – 7:13. Key plays – Fair catch interference call on Benjamin St-Juste gave Iowa possession at the Minnesota 39-yard line; Stanley 8-yard scramble on third-and-2 to the Gophers’ 23; Stanley 7-yard pass to Smith-Marsette on third-and-6 to the Minnesota 12. Score – Iowa 23-13
Minnesota – Smith 1-yard run. Walker kick failed. Drive – 9 plays, 75 yards,3:46. Time remaining – 3:27. Key plays – Morgan 6-of-7 passing, 72 yards. Score – Iowa 23-19
A – 67,518
;MN;IA
First downs;23;17
Rushes-yards;30-63;31-117
Passing yards;368;173
Comp-Att-Int;25-39-1;14-23-0
Total yards;431;290
Return yards;0;0
Punts-avg.;2-31.5;4-42.0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-52;3-16
Possession time;32:20;27:40
Individual statistics
Rushing – Minnesota, Rodney Smith 14-46, Shannon Brooks 4-23, Mohamed Ibrahim 3-9, Seth Green 2-8, Tanner Morgan 7-(-23); Iowa, Tyler Goodson 13-94, Mekhi Sargent 6-18, Tyrone Tracy 8-11, Nate Stanley 8-1, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-(-1), Team 2-(-6)
Passing – Minnesota, Morgan 25-36-0-368-1, Cole Kramer 0-2-1-0-0, Team 0-1-0-0-0; Iowa, Stanley 14-23-0-173-2
Receiving – Minnesota, Tyler Johnson 9-170, Rashon Bateman 6-98, Demetrius Douglas 4-60, Chris Autman-Bell 3-21, Ibrahim 1-15, Smith 1-4, Cam Wiley 1-0; Iowa, Tyrone Tracy 6-77, Smith-Marsette 4-43, Nico Ragaini 2-30, Sam LaPorta 1-12, Nate Wieting 1-11
Tackle leaders – Minnesota, Antoine Winfield 5-3-8, Benjamin St-Juste 5-2-7, Sam Renner 4-2-6, Thomas Barber 4-2-6, Braelen Oliver 2-1-3, Jordan Howden 2-1-3; Iowa, Kristian Welch 6-5-11, Matt Hankins 6-2-8, Geno Stone 5-3-8, Jack Kroener 5-0-5, Dane Belton 4-1-5