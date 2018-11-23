Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
Nebraska;7;6;0;15;--;28
Iowa;7;14;7;3;--;31
First quarter
Iowa – Brandon Smith 15 pass from Nate Stanley. Miguel Recinos kick. Drive – 11 plays, 79 yards, 5:23. Time remaining – 9:37. Key plays – Stanley 24-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson on third-and-8 play to the Iowa 38; Mekhi Sargent 6-yard carry on third-and-4 to the Nebraska 15. Score – Iowa 7-0
Nebraska – Jack Stoll 4-yard pass from Adrian Martinez. Barret Pickering kick. Drive – 12 plays, 81 yards, 3:42. Time remaining – 5:55. Key plays – Martinez passes of 11 and 17 yards to Stanley Morgan Jr. on third-down plays; Martinez 18-yard run following his 4-yard carry for a first down on third-and-1 from the iowa 46. Score – Tied 7-7
Second quarter
Iowa—Toren Young 4-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive – 13 plays, 85 yards, 6:34. Time remaining – 14:21. Key plays – Stanley 4-of-5 passing, 36 yards; Young 13-yard run to the Nebraska 29. Score – Iowa 14-7
Nebraska – Pickering 27-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 65 yards, 2:51. Time remaining – 11:30. Key play – Martinez 35-yard pass to Maurice Washington to the Iowa 17-yard line. Score – Iowa 14-10
Iowa – Sargent 15-yad run. Recinos kick. Drive – 15 plays, 85 yards, 7:16. Time remaining – 0:45. Key plays – Stanley 10-yard carry on third-and-7 to the Iowa 28; Stanley 6-yard pass to Nick Easley on fourth-and-3 to the Nebraska 38. Score – Iowa 21-10
Nebraska – Pickering 46-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 46 yards, 0:45. Time remaining – 0:00. Key plays – Martinez 22-yard pass to Morgan on drive’s first play, offsides call on Riley Moss gave Pickering a second-chance after missing from 51 yards. Score – Iowa 21-13
Third quarter
Iowa – Sargent 5-yard pass from Stanley. Recinos kick. Drive – 8 plays, 56 yards, 3:56. Time remaining – 9:13. Key play – Stanley 21-yard pass to Smith on third-and-6 play to Nebraska 19-yard line. Score – Iowa 28-13
Fourth quarter
Nebraska – Washington 28-yard pass from Martinez. Pickering kick. Drive – 14 plays, 98 yards, 5:12. Time remaining – 13:57. Key plays – Nebraska converts on three fourth-down plays, the first on a fake punt from its 9-yard line, the last an 11-yard pass from Martinez to Morgan on fourth-and-2 to the Iowa 28. Score – Iowa 28-20
Nebraska – Martinez 3-yard run. Kade Warner pass from Martinez. Drive – 13 plays, 80 yards, 4:32. Time remaining – 3:22. Key plays – Martinez 6-of-7 passingm, 46 yards. Score – Tied 28-28
Iowa – Recinos 41-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 41 yards, 3:22. Time remaining – 0:00. Key play – Hockenson 11-yard reception on fourth-and-7 to the Nebraska 27. Score -- Iowa 31-28
A – 65,299
;NEB;IA
First downs;24;25
Rushes-yards;33-140;45-266
Passing yards;260;153
Comp-Att-Int;26-38-1;17-28-0
Total yards;400;419
Return yards;0;9
Punts-avg.;3-38.3;2-36.5
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-35;2-20
Possession time;25:19;34:41
Individual statistics
Rushing – Nebraska, Adrian Martinez 17-76, Devine Ozigbo 10-50, Maurice Washington 5-9, Luke Gifford 1-5; Iowa, Mekhi Sargent 26-173, Toren Young 18-83, Nate Stanley 1-10
Passing – Nebraska, Martinez 26-38-1-260-2; Iowa, Stanley 16-27-0-152-2, Colten Rastetter 1-1-0-1-0
Receiving – Nebraska, Washington 7-102, Stanley Morgan 7-81, Jack Stoll 4-37, Kade Warner 4-16, Ozigbo 3-19, Bryan Reimers 1-5; Iowa, T.J. Hockenson 5-54, Nick Easley 4-29, Sargent 3-4, Brandon Smith 2-36, Noah Fant 1-12, Kyle Groeneweg 1-10, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-8
Tackle leaders – Nebraska, Mohamed Barry 4-7-11, Dedrick Young 7-3-10, Tyrin Ferguson 5-4-9, Aaron Wiliams 6-0-6, Antonio Reed 5-1-6; Iowa, Matt Hankins 7-3-10, Jake Gervase 5-5-10, Anthony Nelson 3-5-8, Geno Stone 5-1-6, Amani Hooker 4-2-6