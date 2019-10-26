The statistics
Iowa 20, Northwestern 0
Iowa;7;3;7;3;--;20
Northwestern;0;0;0;0;--;0
First quarter
Iowa – Tyrone Tracy Jr. 50-yard pass from Nate Stanley. Keith Duncan kick. Drive – 3 plays, 50 yards, 0:54. Time remaining – 8:38. Key play – Chauncey Golston dropped John Moton for a two-yard loss on a fourth-and-2 carry from the Northwestern 48-yard line. Score – Iowa 7-0
Second quarter
Iowa – Duncan 40-yard FG. Drive – 15 plays, 57 yards, 6:27. Time remaining – 12:25. Key plays – Iowa converted on four third-down plays during the drive, including a 13-yard run by Mekhi Sargent on a third-and-8 play which moved the ball to the Northwestern 39, Joe Gaziano tipped a Stanley pass on third-and-4 from the 22 to force the field goal. Score – Iowa 10-0
Third quarter
Iowa – Sargent 1-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 13 plays, 59 yards, 6:01. Time remaining – 5:23. Key plays – Tyler Goodson 8 carries, 48 yards, including a 12-yard run on a third-and-7 play which moved the ball to the Northwestern 44-yard line. Score – Iowa 17-0
Fourth quarter
Iowa – Duncan 28-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 61 yards, 4:50. Time remaining – 9:58. Key plays – Stanley runs of 8, 3 yards on the first and third plays of the drive; Stanley 38-yard pass to Tracy to the Northwestern 19-yard line. Score – Iowa 20-0
A – 42,104
;IA;NW
First downs;12;13
Rushes-yards;40-123;35-64
Passing yards;179;138
Comp-Att-Int;12-26-0;16-32-1
Total yards;302;202
Return yards;3;0
Punts-avg.;6-41.8;6-33.7
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;4-50;2-21
Possession time;33:31;26:29
Individual statistics
Rushing – Iowa Tyler Goodson 11-58, Mekhi Sargent 15-46, Toren Young 9-27, Nate Stanley 4-4, Team 1-(-12); Northwestern, Isaiah Bowser 14-36, Drake Anderson 5-31, Kyric McGowan 3-5, Team 1-(-1), John Moten IV 1-(-2), Aidan Smith 11-(-5)
Passing – Iowa, Stanley 12-26-0-179-1; Northwestern, Smith 15-32-1-138-0
Receiving – Iowa, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 3-20, Tyrone Tracy 2-88, Sam LaPorta 2-43, Goodson 2-7, Shaun Beyer 1-11, Sargent 1-6, Nico Ragaini 1-4; Northwestern, Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman 4-41, Jace James 3-21, Bowser 3-13, JJ Jefferson 2-23, Charlie Mangieri 2-5, Berkeley Holman 1-20, Malik Washington 1-9, Anderson 1-8, Riley Lees 1-(-2)
Tackle leaders – Iowa, Geno Stone 7-0-7, Dillon Doyle 4-3-7, A.J. Epenesa 4-1-5, Dane Belton 3-2-5, Daviyon Nixon 3-2-5, Jack Koerner 3-2-5; Northwestern, Blake Gallagher 5-5-10, Greg Newsome 6-3-9, Chris Bergin 5-3-8, Travis 4-3-7, Paddy Fisher 1-6-7