Northwestern 14, Iowa 10
Northwestern;0;0;7;7;--;14
Iowa;0;3;7;0;--;10
Second quarter
Iowa – Miguel Recinos 46-yard FG. Drive – 6 plays, 26 yards, 1:51. Time remaining – 0:56. Key plays – Nate Stanley consecutive passes of 9 and 13 yards to Nick Easley to open the drive from the Iowa 46-yard line. Score – Iowa 3-0
Third quarter
Northwestern – Isaiah Bowser 34-yard run. Jake Collins kick. Drive – 6 plays, 80 yards, 2:24. Time remaining – 9:19. Key plays – Clayton Thorson 2-of-2 passing, 17 yards; pass interference call on Iowa’s Matt Hankins moves the ball to the Iowa 38-yard line. Score – Northwestern 7-3
Iowa – Ihmir Smith-Marsette 28-yard pass from Nate Stanley. Recinos kick. Drive – 2 plays, 42 yards, 0:36. Time remaining – 4:27. Key plays – Jake Gervase intercepts a Thorson pass tipped by Jack Hockaday, returns it to the Northwestern 42-yard line; Stanley 2-of-2 passes, 42 yards. Score – Iowa 10-7
Fourth quarter
Northwestern – Bennett Skowronek 32-yard pass from Thorson. Collins kick. Drive – 4 plays, 46 yards, 0:59. Time remaining – 9:27. Key plays – Flynn Nagel 14-yard return of a 35-yard Colten Rastetter punt to the Iowa 46-yard line; Chad Hanaoka 13-yard run on third-and-9 play to the Iowa 32. Score – Northwestern 14-10
A – 66.493
;NW;IA
First downs;19;16
Rushes-yards;46-184;22-64
Passing yards;122;269
Comp-Att-Int;15-30-2;27-41-0
Total yards;306;333
Return yards;0;3
Punts-avg.;7-40.4;7-34.9
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;5-40;3-35
Possession time;31:06;28:54
Individual statistics
Rushing – Northwestern, Isaiah Bowser 31-165, Chad Hanaoka 2-18, Solomon Vault 3-7, Clayton Thorson 5-1, Riley Lees 2-0, Team 3-(-7); Iowa, Mekhi Sargent 10-27, Toren Young 3-14, Ivory Kelly-Martin 1-9, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-8, Nate Stanley 3-6, Austin Kelly 1-1, Tyrone Tracy 1-(-1)
Passing – Northwestern, Thorson 15-30-2-122-1; Iowa, Stanley 27-41-0-269-1
Receiving – Northwestern, Cameron Green 5-30, Bennett Skowronek 3-45, Bowser 3-33, Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman 1-8, Trey Pugh 1-4, Lees 1-2, Hanaoka 1-0; Iowa, Nick Easley 8-53, T.J. Hockenson 7-89, Smith-Marsette 4-90, Sargent 3-19, Kelly-Martin 3-12, Young 1-6, Noah Fant 1-0
Tackle leaders – Northwestern, Travis Whillock 4-5-9, Paddy Fisher 4-4-8, Blake Gallagher 4-3-7, JR Pace 2-5-7, Joe Gaziano 3-3-6; Iowa, Jake Gervase 4-6-10, Matt Hankins 5-3-8, Djimon Colbert 3-4-7, Jack Hockaday 3-4-7, Geno Stone 4-2-6, Amani Hooker 4-2-6