Penn State 17, Iowa 12
Penn State;0;7;3;7;--;17
Iowa;3;3;0;6;--;12
First quarter
Iowa – Keith Duncan 47-yard FG. Drive – 11 plays, 38 yards, 5:28. Time remaining – 2:12. Key plays – Nate Stanley 6-of-6 passing, 44 yards, including a 10-yard pass to Mekhi Sargent on third-and-8 to the Penn State 20; Stanley sacked for a nine-yard loss by Shaka Toney and Robert Windsor, forcing the field goal. Score – Iowa 3-0
Second quarter
Penn State – KJ Hamler 22-yard pass from Sean Clifford. Jake Pinegar kick. Drive – 15 plays, 85 yards, 5:40. Time remaining – 8:36. Key plays – Penn State 4-for-4 on third-down conversions, including a six-yard pass to Hamler on third-and-5 to the Penn State 26 and a nine-yard run by Clifford on third-and-4 to the 41 followed by a 13-yard pass to Jahan Dotson into Iowa territory. Score – Penn State 7-3
Iowa – Duncan 24-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 84 yards, 1:26. Time remaining – 0:20. Key plays – Stanley passes of 25 and 11 yards to Nate Wieting on consecutive plays to the Penn State 40; Stanley 36-yard pass on a third-and-10 play to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Penn State 4-yard line. Score – Penn State 7-6
Third quarter
Penn State – Pinegar 33-yard FG. Drive – 6 plays, 1 yard, 1:38. Time remaining – 2:08. Key plays -- Penn State’s Jan Johnson recovered a Tyler Goodson fumble at the Iowa 16-yard line; three holding penalties kept Penn State out of the end zone. Score – Penn State 10-6
Fourth quarter
Penn State – Noah Cain 5-yard run. Pinegar kick. Drive – 8 plays, 35 yards, 4:05. Time remaining – 5:17. Key plays – Jaquan Brisker intercepted a Stanley pass at the Iowa 39-yard line; Clifford carries of 11 and 7 yards on third-and-10 and third-and-1 plays. Score – Penn State 17-6
Iowa – Brandon Smith 33-yard pass from Stanley. Pass failed. Drive – 12 plays, 87 yards, 2:46. Time remaining – 2:31. Key plays – Stanley 7-of-11 passing, 86 yards, including a 9-yard pass to Nico Ragaini on fourth-and-5 to the Iowa 48. Score – Penn State 17-12
A – 69,034
|PSU
|IOW
|First downs
|20
|21
|Rushes-yards
|53-177
|30-70
|Passing
|117
|286
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-0
|25-43-1
|Return Yards
|53
|42
|Punts-Avg.
|7-42.14
|5-34.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-80
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|32:52
|27:08
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Penn St., Cain 22-102, Clifford 16-52, Ford 4-17, J.Brown 4-16, Slade 4-8, Dotson 1-(minus 4), (Team) 2-(minus 14). Iowa, Goodson 8-35, T.Young 7-22, Sargent 9-18, Stanley 6-(minus 5).
PASSING—Penn St., Clifford 12-24-0-117. Iowa, Stanley 25-43-1-286.
RECEIVING—Penn St., Hamler 7-61, Freiermuth 2-25, Dotson 2-19, Shorter 1-12. Iowa, Brandon Smith 7-86, Ragaini 7-55, Smith-Marsette 5-72, Wieting 4-54, Sargent 1-10, Goodson 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Iowa, Duncan 44.