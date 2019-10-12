{{featured_button_text}}

Penn State 17, Iowa 12

Penn State;0;7;3;7;--;17

Iowa;3;3;0;6;--;12

First quarter

Iowa – Keith Duncan 47-yard FG. Drive – 11 plays, 38 yards, 5:28. Time remaining – 2:12. Key plays – Nate Stanley 6-of-6 passing, 44 yards, including a 10-yard pass to Mekhi Sargent on third-and-8 to the Penn State 20; Stanley sacked for a nine-yard loss by Shaka Toney and Robert Windsor, forcing the field goal. Score – Iowa 3-0

Second quarter

Penn State – KJ Hamler 22-yard pass from Sean Clifford. Jake Pinegar kick. Drive – 15 plays, 85 yards, 5:40. Time remaining – 8:36. Key plays – Penn State 4-for-4 on third-down conversions, including a six-yard pass to Hamler on third-and-5 to the Penn State 26 and a nine-yard run by Clifford on third-and-4 to the 41 followed by a 13-yard pass to Jahan Dotson into Iowa territory. Score – Penn State 7-3

Iowa – Duncan 24-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 84 yards, 1:26. Time remaining – 0:20. Key plays – Stanley passes of 25 and 11 yards to Nate Wieting on consecutive plays to the Penn State 40; Stanley 36-yard pass on a third-and-10 play to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Penn State 4-yard line. Score – Penn State 7-6

Third quarter

Penn State – Pinegar 33-yard FG. Drive – 6 plays, 1 yard, 1:38. Time remaining – 2:08. Key plays -- Penn State’s Jan Johnson recovered a Tyler Goodson fumble at the Iowa 16-yard line; three holding penalties kept Penn State out of the end zone. Score – Penn State 10-6

Fourth quarter

Penn State – Noah Cain 5-yard run. Pinegar kick. Drive – 8 plays, 35 yards, 4:05. Time remaining – 5:17. Key plays – Jaquan Brisker intercepted a Stanley pass at the Iowa 39-yard line; Clifford carries of 11 and 7 yards on third-and-10 and third-and-1 plays. Score – Penn State 17-6

Iowa – Brandon Smith 33-yard pass from Stanley. Pass failed. Drive – 12 plays, 87 yards, 2:46. Time remaining – 2:31. Key plays – Stanley 7-of-11 passing, 86 yards, including a 9-yard pass to Nico Ragaini on fourth-and-5 to the Iowa 48. Score – Penn State 17-12

A – 69,034

 PSUIOW
First downs2021
Rushes-yards53-17730-70
Passing117286
Comp-Att-Int12-24-025-43-1
Return Yards5342
Punts-Avg.7-42.145-34.0
Fumbles-Lost0-03-1
Penalties-Yards8-801-5
Time of Possession32:5227:08

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Penn St., Cain 22-102, Clifford 16-52, Ford 4-17, J.Brown 4-16, Slade 4-8, Dotson 1-(minus 4), (Team) 2-(minus 14). Iowa, Goodson 8-35, T.Young 7-22, Sargent 9-18, Stanley 6-(minus 5).

PASSING—Penn St., Clifford 12-24-0-117. Iowa, Stanley 25-43-1-286.

RECEIVING—Penn St., Hamler 7-61, Freiermuth 2-25, Dotson 2-19, Shorter 1-12. Iowa, Brandon Smith 7-86, Ragaini 7-55, Smith-Marsette 5-72, Wieting 4-54, Sargent 1-10, Goodson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Iowa, Duncan 44.

