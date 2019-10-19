Iowa 26, Purdue 20
Purdue;0;7;0;13;--;20
Iowa;6;3;7;10;--;26
First quarter
Iowa – Keith Duncan 30-yard FG. Drive – 15 plays, 63 yards, 7:15. Time remaining – 7:45. Key plays – Nate Stanley hit his first three passes, including a 25-yard connection with Brandon Smith to the Purdue 25-yard line; Stanley 3-yard run on fourth-and-1 to the Purdue 12. Score – Iowa 3-0
Iowa – Duncan 44-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 56 yards, 3:10. Time remaining – 2:42. Key plays – Stanley passes of 13 and 32 yards to Nico Ragaini and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the latter moving the ball to the Purdue 31. Score – Iowa 6-0
Second quarter
Iowa – Duncan 42-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 31 yards, 4:35. Time remaining – 2:14. Key plays – Stanley consecutive completions of 15 and 11 to Smith to the Purdue 28; 3-yard loss by Ragaini on third-and-3 play from the 21, forcing the field goal try. Score – Iowa 9-0
Purdue – David Bell 7-yard pass from Jack Plummer. J.D. Dellinger kick. Drive – 7 plays, 78 yards, 1:36. Time remaining – 0:38. Key plays – Plummer 6-of-7 passing, 73 yards, including a 42-yard pass to Bell to the Iowa 20-yard line. Score – Iowa 9-7
Third quarter
Iowa – Tyler Goodson 1-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:27. Time remaining – 7:26. Key plays – Nate Stanley 5-of-6 passing, 71 yards including passes of 20 to Goodson and 21 to Tyrone Tracy Jr. Score – Iowa 16-7
Fourth quarter
Iowa – Duncan 38-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 47 yards, 2:54. Time remaining – 14:54. Key plays – Stanley 30-yard pass to Smith to the Purdue 37, followed by an 11-yard Mekhi Sargent run. Score – Iowa 19-7
Purdue – Dellinger 27-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, -1 yard, 0:58. Time remaining – 11:36. Key play – Dedrick Mackey intercepted a Stanley pass, returned it 27 yards to the Iowa 9-yard line. Score – Iowa 19-10
Purdue – Dellinger 36-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 70 yards, 0:51. Time remaining – 2:59. Key play – Plummer 54-yard pass to Bell extended 15 yards by a roughing the passer call on A.J. Epenesa, moving the ball to the Iowa 19. Score – Iowa 19-13
Iowa – Sargent 14-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 2 plays, 35 yards, 0:43. Time remaining – 2:16. Key play – Iowa took over at the Purdue 35 after a personal foul penalty followed Ragaini recovering an onside kick. Score – Iowa 26-13
Purdue – Payne Durham 1-yard pass from Plummer. Dellinger kick. Drive – 11 plays, 72 yards, 1:52. Time remaining – 0:24. Key plays – Plummer passes of 28 yards to Brycen Hopkins, 17 yards to Bell to the Iowa 4. Score – Iowa 26-20
A – 69,250
;PUR;IA
First downs;17;19
Rushes-yards;18-33;33-102
Passing yards;327;260
Comp-Att-Int;30-50-1;23-33-1
Total yards;360;362
Return yards;27;7
Punts-avg.;6-36.8;4-47.2
Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-40;7-60
Possession time;24:22;35:38
Individual statistics
Rushing – Purdue, King Doerue 10-26, Jack Plummer 7-4, Richie Worship 1-3; Iowa, Mekhi Sargent 13-68, Toren Young 5-17, Nate Stanley 6-9, Tyler Goodson 5-6, Tyrone Tracy 1-5, Brady Ross 2-0, Team 1-(-3)
Passing – Purdue, Plummer 30-50-1-327-2; Iowa, Stanley 23-33-1-260-0
Receiving – Purdue, David Bell 13-197, Brycen Hopkins 5-51, Jared Sparks 3-17, Doerue 3-16, Amad Anderson 2-32, Jackson Anthrop 2-9, Da’Joun Hewitt 1-4, Payne Durham 1-1; Iowa, Brandon Smith 9-106, Nico Ragaini 6-31, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 3-57, Tracy 3-28, Goodson 2-38
Tackle leaders – Purdue, Derrick Barnes 3-5-8, Navon Mosley 6-1-7, Brennan Thineneman 6-1-7, Ben Holt 3-4-7, Jaylan Alexander 5-1-6; Iowa, Matt Hankins 8-3-11, Geno Stone 5-1-6, Djimon Colbert 4-2-6, Dane Belton 3-3-6, Jack Koerner 3-2-5