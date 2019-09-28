Key play
Iowa had moved the ball to the Middle Tennessee State 28-yard line when it found itself in a third-and-9 situation on its opening drive of the game. Quarterback Nate Stanley found Tyrone Tracy Jr. open for a 19-yard gain, which took the ball inside the 10-yard line and positioned the Hawkeyes for a Mekhi Sargent score on a game-opening drive. After the first of 10 third-down conversions, Iowa never looked back.
Key stat
Iowa was on the move from start to finish Saturday. The Hawkeyes ran 80 plays in their win over Middle Tennessee and averaged a gain of 8.1 yards on every snap in the rout of the Blue Raiders, piling up 644 yards. Iowa averaged a season-best 6.9 yards per carry and 14.6 yards any time a Hawkeye quarterback completed a pass.
Quotable
"When it’s like that, when everybody is out there making plays, guys running past you through an open hole, it’s a great feeling because you know that everybody is getting the job done." – Iowa guard Cole Banwart