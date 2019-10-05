Key play
In a turnover-filled opening quarter, the most costly for Iowa came when Josh Metellus intercepted Nate Stanley two snaps after Geno Stone had picked off a Shea Patterson pass to give the Hawkeyes possession midway through the opening quarter. Already trailing 10-0, the turnover was one four by an Iowa team that had turned the ball over just once in its first four games. Michigan scored just three points off of the tone-setting takeaways.
Key stat
When Iowa did get something going, a sack by Michigan or a penalty left the Hawkeyes with too much ground to cover, and that led to Iowa’s first loss in five games this season. Quarterback Nate Stanley was sacked a season-high eight times for losses totaling 65 yards and Iowa was penalized a season-high eight times for losses totaling 60 yards.
Quotable
"This loss doesn’t hurt any more coming in Michigan, close to home for me. It hurts because we lost as a team. We play as a team, and today, we lost as a team." – Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, one of five Michigan natives to play in the game for Iowa