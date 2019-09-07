Key play
Five snaps into the game, the only Iowa starter from New Jersey sent the Hawkeyes on their way to the win. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a junior from Newark, caught a Nate Stanley pass thrown over the middle and took it 58 yards for Iowa’s first touchdown of the day with 12 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Key stat
Gaining just five first downs, Rutgers was limited to 2.6 yards per play and 125 yards of total offensive by the Hawkeye defense. The yardage total is the fourth-lowest by an Iowa opponent in the 21 seasons coach Kirk Ferentz has led the Hawkeye program and the 41 passing yards accumulated by Rutgers were the second fewest during that time frame.
Quotable
"That zero on the board, it does mean something. The way teams spread the ball around, that not easy to do." – Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch