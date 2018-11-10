KEY PLAY
Iowa had a 10-7 lead and hint of momentum early in the fourth quarter, pushed along when Northwestern’s Jake Collins dribbled a 38-yard field goal try in front of crossbar, but the Hawkeyes’ edge didn’t last. The Wildcats faced a third-and-9 situation from the Iowa 45 on their next possession, but Chad Hanaoka found room to run. His 13-yard carry through the heart of the Hawkeye defense came one snap before Clayton Thorson hit Bennett Skowronek with the game-deciding 32-yard touchdown pass.
KEY STAT
Northwestern, which entered the game 14th in the Big Ten in rushing with an average of 93 yards per game, ran the ball 46 times against Iowa and piled up 184 yards on the ground. The work of freshman Isaiah Bowser made the difference for the Wildcats. Making his second career start, he rushed for a career-high 165 yards on 31 rushes including a 34-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. His dash to the end zone erased Iowa’s 3-0 halftime lead and was the longest carry of his career.
QUOTABLE
"It’s tough to deal with this again. It’s frustrating. It’s been a tough three games. None us plays the game to lose. I hate it. The only thing we can do is keep our heads up and keep fighting." — Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa