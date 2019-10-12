Key play
Jaquan Brisker recorded his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter Saturday, picking off a Nate Stanley pass at the 39-yard line and returning it four yards with 9 minutes, 22 seconds left in the game. The turnover led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Noah Cain, which provided Penn State with a two-score advantage.
Key stat
Iowa turned the ball over twice Saturday, both in its own territory during the second half, and Penn State turned both mistakes into points. The Nittany Lions added a field goal to their 7-6 halftime lead following a third-quarter fumble and secured their sixth straight win over the Hawkeyes with a touchdown that followed a fourth-quarter interception.
Quotable
"Night games at Kinnick are great. There’s so much energy in the stadium. But when the game is over, it’s good to get home and relax for a bit knowing that Sunday and the start of a new week is just hours away. Then, it starts all over again." – Iowa fullback Brady Ross