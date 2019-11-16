Key play
Minnesota showed up at Kinnick Stadium with an offense that loves a good shootout, but Chauncey Golston and Brady Reiff had other ideas. The Iowa defenders denied the Golden Gophers a chance to match the Hawkeyes’ game-opening touchdown drive, dropping Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan for a 4-yard loss on a third-and-9 play from the Iowa 28-yard line. The led to a missed 50-yard field goal by the Gophers’ Brock Walker, and the next time Minnesota touched the ball, it trailed 13-0.
Key stat
The Hawkeyes turned the Golden Gophers into a one-dimensional offense, limiting the Big Ten’s third-most productive rushing attack to a season-low 63 yards on the ground on 30 carries — more than 130 yards below the team’s season average. The average carry of 2.1 yards per rush was the lowest of the season for Minnesota, which had been held below 198 yards on the ground just once in its last five games before facing the Hawkeyes.
Quotable
"We’ve had our ups and downs this year, but we finally came out and put it together the way we needed to put it together on offense, defense, special teams. It was a team win, and there’s no better locker room than that, when everyone knows they had a hand in it." — Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs