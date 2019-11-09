Key play
After finding some offensive rhythm with an up-tempo approach in the second half, Iowa found itself in a position to tie the game after Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored on a 75-yard pass play with 3 minutes, 12 seconds remaining. However, Nate Stanley came up a handful of inches short on a draw play the Hawkeyes had called for a two-point conversion.
Key stat
The Hawkeyes tried a four-linebacker look to slow the Wisconsin rushing attack, but that wrinkle didn’t work. The Badgers’ Jonathan Taylor carried 31 times and rushed for 250 of the 300 yards Wisconsin gained on the ground against an Iowa defense that entered the game allowing its opponents 87.8 rushing yards per game. The Badgers picked up an average of 6.5 yards on the 46 times they ran the ball.
Quotable
“It didn’t seem to matter if it was the first quarter or the fourth, (Jonathan Taylor) ran hard, he ran strong and we never found a way to really slow him down. He’s just a really good back that we didn’t have an answer for.’’
– Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert