Key play
A touchdown — finally. After settling for three first-half field goals and a 9-7 halftime lead, Tyler Goodson vaulted over a pile of linemen to score the Hawkeyes’ first touchdown of the day. The true freshman’s first collegiate touchdown came on a 1-yard run and capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive on Iowa’s first possession of the second half to give Iowa a 16-7 advantage Purdue did not catch.
Key stat
For the first time in four games, Iowa won the turnover battle with a pair of takeaways. The fumble forced by Geno Stone and recovered by Matt Hankins at the Iowa 9-yard line in the second quarter came on the 14th play of an empty possession for the Boilermakers, and Riley Moss intercepted a pass at the Iowa 28-yard line to deny Purdue a chance for points on its opening possession of the second half.
Quotable
"We’ve got work to do and we know it. But, to get out of here with a win today, it moves us forward and tells us all that things are headed in the right direction again. It was something we all needed." — Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-002a.jpg
An Iowa fan puts on a poncho before the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-010a.jpg
Iowa's wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs the ball against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-011a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) by Purdue's defensive tackle Steven Faucheux (93) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-012a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is tackled by Purdue's linebacker Ben Holt (44) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-013a.jpg
Iowa's quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-014a.jpg
Iowa’s wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs the ball against Purdue's safety Jalen Graham (6) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-015a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-018a.jpg
Iowa players swarm the field before the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-019a.jpg
Fans sport ponchos during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-020a.jpg
Iowa's wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs from Purdue's safety Navon Mosley (27) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-021a.jpg
Iowa's wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs out of bounds against Purdue's safety Navon Mosley (27) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-023a.jpg
Iowa's punter Colten Rastetter (7) and kicker Keith Duncan (3) play “Rock, Paper, Scissors” after a field goal against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-024a.jpg
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass against Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) during the Hawkeyes' homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-026a.jpg
Iowa's defensive back Matt Hankins (8) signs a play during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-027a.jpg
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Purdue's wide receiver David Bell during the Hawkeyes' homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-028a.jpg
Iowa fans wave to patients and staff at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-029a.jpg
Patients and staff at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital wave to fans and players on the field during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-030a.jpg
Iowa fans wave to patients and staff at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-032a.jpg
Fans sport face paint during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-033a.jpg
Iowa women’s basketball team check out each others final four rings during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-034a.jpg
Purdue players celebrate sacking Iowa's quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-035a.jpg
Iowa’s defensive back Terry Roberts (16) tackles Purdue's wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-036a.jpg
Iowa’s defensive back Terry Roberts (16) tackles Purdue's wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-038a.jpg
Iowa's quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-039a.jpg
Purdue and Iowa players attempt to jump on a loose ball during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-041a.jpg
Iowa's defensive back Dane Belton (4) tackles a Purdue receiver during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-042a.jpg
Iowa’s wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is tackled by Purdue's safety Brennan Thieneman (38) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-043a.jpg
Iowa’s wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is tackled by Purdue's safety Brennan Thieneman (38) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-044a.jpg
Iowa’s wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is tackled by Purdue's safety Brennan Thieneman (38) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-046a.jpg
Iowa's punter Colten Rastetter (7) and kicker Keith Duncan (3) play “Rock, Paper, Scissors” after a field goal against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-047a.jpg
Iowa cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-048a.jpg
Iowa's defensive back Devonte Young (17) and linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrate a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-049a.jpg
Iowa's defensive back Devonte Young (17) and linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrate a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-050a.jpg
Iowa’s linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) stands on the field during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-052a.jpg
Iowa's wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is tackled by Purdue's cornerback Kenneth Major (2) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-053a.jpg
Iowa's wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is tackled by Purdue's defensive end Derrick Barnes (55) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-054a.jpg
Purdue's running back King Doerue (22) runs the ball against Iowa during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-055a.jpg
Iowa defenders tackles Purdue's running back King Doerue (22) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-056a.jpg
Iowa’s linebacker Amani Jones (52) smiles during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-058a.jpg
Iowa's quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-059a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-060a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is tackled by Purdue's linebacker Jaylan Alexander (36) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-061a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is tackled by Purdue's linebacker Jaylan Alexander (36) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-062a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is tackled by Purdue defenders during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-063a.jpg
Iowa's quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-064a.jpg
Iowa's quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs the ball against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-065a.jpg
Iowa's quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-066a.jpg
Iowa’s wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) is tackled by Purdue's defensive end Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-067a.jpg
Iowa's place kicker Keith Duncan (3) watches his field goal against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-068a.jpg
Purdue's wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) runs the ball against Iowa during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-069a.jpg
A young fan sports a poncho during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-070a.jpg
Iowa’s defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) attempts to block Purdue’s quarterback Jack Plummer’s (13) pass during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-071a.jpg
Iowa’s linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-072a.jpg
Iowa’s linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-073a.jpg
Purdue’s quarterback Jack Plummer (13) runs the ball against Iowa’s defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-074a.jpg
Iowa’s wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches the punt return against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-075a.jpg
Iowa's quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-076a.jpg
Iowa's defensive end Logan Lee (85) watches during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-077a.jpg
Iowa's wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is tended to by trainers during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-078a.jpg
Iowa's wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is carried off by offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-079a.jpg
Fans watch the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-080a.jpg
Purdue holds up signs during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-081a.jpg
Iowa's defensive back Dane Belton (4) celebrates breaking up a Purdue pass during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-082a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-083a.jpg
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball against Purdue during the Hawkeyes' homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-084a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-085a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa’s offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) celebrate a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-086a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa’s offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) celebrate a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-087a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-088a.jpg
Iowa's running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-089a.jpg
Iowa’s offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and tight end Shaun Beyer (42) celebrate a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-090a.jpg
Iowa's punter Colten Rastetter (7) and kicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrate a field goal against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-091a.jpg
Iowa's place kicker Keith Duncan (3) smiles after kicking a field goal against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-092a.jpg
Iowa’s defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackles Purdue’s quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-093a.jpg
Iowa’s head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
