080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-059

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) poses for a photo during media day at the outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

Key play

A touchdown — finally. After settling for three first-half field goals and a 9-7 halftime lead, Tyler Goodson vaulted over a pile of linemen to score the Hawkeyes’ first touchdown of the day. The true freshman’s first collegiate touchdown came on a 1-yard run and capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive on Iowa’s first possession of the second half to give Iowa a 16-7 advantage Purdue did not catch.

Key stat

For the first time in four games, Iowa won the turnover battle with a pair of takeaways. The fumble forced by Geno Stone and recovered by Matt Hankins at the Iowa 9-yard line in the second quarter came on the 14th play of an empty possession for the Boilermakers, and Riley Moss intercepted a pass at the Iowa 28-yard line to deny Purdue a chance for points on its opening possession of the second half.

Quotable

"We’ve got work to do and we know it. But, to get out of here with a win today, it moves us forward and tells us all that things are headed in the right direction again. It was something we all needed." — Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0