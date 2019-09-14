Key play
Trailing 14-6 and facing a third-and-22 situation midway through the third quarter, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette with a 27-yard pass to move the ball into Iowa State territory and keep a drive alive, which led the Hawkeyes to Keith Duncan’s third field goal of the game. That positioned Iowa to push ahead on its next possession on a 1-yard carry by the senior.
Key stat
For the fourth straight year, the Hawkeyes played turnover-free football against the Cyclones to extend their ongoing string of success against Iowa State to five wins. Iowa ran 72 plays on the rain-slickened Jack Trice Stadium turf, piling up 201 passing yards along with 112 yards on the ground while winning at Iowa State for their fourth straight visit.
Quotable
"You play trophy games for a reason. Every win is great, but these games, they mean a little more. There’s a little more attention to detail, everybody is a little more focused." — Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette