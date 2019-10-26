Key play
When Northwestern opted to go for a first down in a risky fourth-and-2 situation from the Iowa 48-yard line, Chauncey Golston was ready. The junior tackle, who had already intercepted a pass in the scoreless game, dropped ball carrier John Moten IV for a two-yard loss at midfield. Three snaps later, Iowa had a game-deciding 7-0 lead on a 50-yard pass from Nate Stanley to Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Key stat
Iowa recorded its second shutout of the season by shutting down about the only part of the Northwestern offense that had been working. The Hawkeyes took away the run. Wildcats finished with a season-low 64 rushing yards on 35 carries, averaging a minuscule 1.8 yards per attempt on their way to a total effort of 202 yards, the second-lowest total of the season.
Quotable
"This is the first time we’ve beaten these guys since I’ve been here. It feels good to turn that around. It was a good win for us, one we needed going into the bye week before we start thinking about Wisconsin." — Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs