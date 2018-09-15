Iowa 38, Northern Iowa 14
Northern Iowa;0;0;0;14;--;14
Iowa;7;14;17;0;--;38
First quarter
Iowa – Noah Fant 5-yard pass from Nate Stanley. Miguel Recinos kick. Drive – 10 plays, 92 yards, 4:39. Time remaining – 6:07. Key plays – Stanley 4-of-5 passing, 67 yards including a 43-yard pass to Noah Fant for a gain to the Northern Iowa 8-yard line. Score – Iowa 7-0
Second quarter
Iowa – Mekhi Sargent 2-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive – 12 plays, 68 yards, 5:41. Time remaining – 14:09. Key plays – Consecutive passes of 19 and 29 yards from Stanley to Fant move the ball to the Northern Iowa 18-yard line; Fant 3-yard reception on fourth-and-2 to the UNI 7-yard line. Score – Iowa 14-0
Iowa – Sargent 10-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive – 14 plays, 67 yards, 6:26. Time remaining – 2:09. Key plays – Stanley 3-of-4 passing, 27 yards, including a drive-opening 13-yard pass to Nick Easley and a 10-yard pass to Brady Ross to the UNI 20-yard line; Ross 3-yard plunge on a fourth-and-1 play to the Northern Iowa 45; Stanley 1-yard run on fourth-and-1 to the UNI 10. Score – Iowa 21-0
Third quarter
Iowa – Recinos 42-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 52 yards, 4:20. Time remaining – 9:50. Key plays – TorenYoung 4 carries, 31 yards; Stanley passes of 12, 9 yards to Nick Easley. Score – Iowa 24-0
Iowa – Easley 14-yard pass from Stanley. Recinos kick. Drive – 4 plays, 41 yards, 1:43. Time remaining – 7:03. Key plays – Kristian Welch recovered a fumble forced by Parker Hesse following a Terrell Carey reception, giving Iowa the ball at the UNI 41-yard line; Stanley, Sargent consecutive 11-yard carries to the Northern Iowa 14. Score – Iowa 31-0
Iowa – Young 15-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive – 3 plays, 72 yards, 1:21. Time remaining – 1:59. Key play – Stanley 48-yard pass to Sargent to the Northern Iowa 24-yard line. Score – Iowa 38-0
Fourth quarter
Northern Iowa – Briley Moore 4-yard pass from Eli Dunne. Austin Errthum kick. Drive – 14 plays, 75 yards, 5:47. Time remaining – 11:12. Key plays – Dunne 24-yard pass to Deion McShane; pass interference call on Iowa on third-and-12 play extended the drive at the Iowa 2. Score – Iowa 38-7
Northern Iowa – Elias Nissen 5-yard pass from Dunne. Errthum kick. Drive – 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:14. Time remaining – 5:25. Key play – Dunne 40-yard pass to Jalen Rima to the Iowa 5-yard line. Score – Iowa 38-14
A – 69,250
Team statistics
;UNI;IA
First downs;14;27
Rushes-yards;21-6;50-207
Passing yards;222;338
Comp-Att-Int;21-38-1;25-31-1
Total yards;228;545
Return yards;22;29
Punts-avg.;5-41.2;2-35.0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;3-35;10-88
Possession time;23:26;36:34
Individual statistics
Rushing – Northern Iowa, Trevor Allen 13-27, Marcus Weymiller 2-5, Colton Howell 3-2, Eli Dunne 2-(-9), Team 1-(-19); Iowa, Toren Young 14-82, Mekhi Sargent 15-72, Henry Geil 10-24, Kyle Groeneweg 1-11, Nick Easley 1-9, Peyton Mansell 2-6, Brady Ross 1-3, Nate Stanley 6-0
Passing – Northern Iowa, Dunne 18-26-0-200-2, Howell 3-10-1-22-0; Iowa, Stanley 23-38-1-309-2, Mansell 2-3-1-29-0
Receiving – Northern Iowa, Briley Moore 5-32, Jaylin James 4-34, Trevor Alen 4-34, Elias Nissen 3-21, Nick Fossey 2-28, Jalen Rima 1-40, Deion McShane 1-24, Terrell Carey 1-9; Iowa, Easley 10-103, Noah Fant 5-99, Brandon Smith 2-24, T.J. Hockenson 2-16, Sargent 1-48, Tyrone Tracey 1-22, Ross 1-10, Max Cooper 1-7, Nico Ragaini 1-7, Young 1-2
Tackle leaders – Northern Iowa, Chris Kolarevic 6-9-15, A.J. Allen 7-3-10, Korby Sander 6-4-10, Duncan Ferch 4-6-10, Bryce Douglas 3-3-6; Iowa, Kristian Welch 4-4-8, Matt Hankins 3-3-6, Jack Hockaday 0-6-6, Michael Ojemudia 3-2-5, Parker Hesse 0-5-5