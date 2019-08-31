The statistics
Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14
Miami (Ohio);0;7;0;7;--;14
Iowa;3;7;14;14;--;38
First quarter
Iowa – Keith Duncan 21-yard FG. Drive – 13 plays, 79 yards, 6:50. Time remaining 1:17. Key plays – Mekhi Sargent 3 carries, 31 yards; Nate Stanley 16-yard run on third-and-4 to the Miami 24-yard line. Score -- Iowa 3-0
Second quarter
Miami (Ohio) – Jack Sorenson 11-yard pass from Brett Gabbert. Samuel Sloman kick. Drive – 11 plays, 77 yards, 4:43. Time remaining – 11:54. Key plays – Gabbert 20-yard pass to Luke Mayock to the Iowa 41-yard line; Gabbert 20-yard pass to Mayock on third-and-1 play to the Iowa 1. Score – Miami (Ohio) 7-3
Iowa – Brandon Smith 9-yard pass from Stanley. Duncan kick. Drive – 9 plays, 79 yards, 3:34. Time remaining – 8:20. Key plays – Stanley 6-yard pass to Sargent on third-and-5 to the Iowa 44, Stanley, following an intentional grounding call, hits Sargent with a 41-yard pass to the Miami 9 on a third-and-6 play from midfield. Score – Iowa 10-7
Third quarter
Iowa – Oliver Martin 9-yard pass from Stanley. Duncan kick. Drive – 7 plays, 82 yards, 3:20. Time remaining – 10:06. Key plays – Pass interference call on Zedrick Raymond moved the ball to the Iowa 43, Stanley followed with an 18-yard pass to Shaun Beyer and a handoff to Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 16-yard gain to the Miami 9-yard line. Score – Iowa 17-7
Iowa – Sargent 2-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 3 plays, 56 yards, 1:35. Time remaining – 6:25. Key play – Nico Ragaini 45-yard pass from Stanley to the Miami 4-yard line. Score – Iowa 24-7
Fourth quarter
Miami (Ohio) – Andrew Homer 20-yard pass from Gabbert. Sloman kick. Drive – 10 plays, 60 yards, 3:20. Time remaining – 12:53. Key plays – Doug Costin recovered a Brady Ross fumble at the Miami 40-yard line; Gabbert 16-yard pass to Jack Sorenson to the Iowa 30. Score – Iowa 24-14
Iowa – Toren Young 2-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:57. Time remaining – 5:56. Key plays – Stanley 10-yard pass to Sargent, Tyler Goodson 8-yard run on his first Iowa carry, Stanley 13-yard pass to Beyer to the 7-yard line. Score – Iowa 31-14
Iowa – Smith-Marsette 6-yard pass from Stanley. Duncan kick. Drive – 6 plays, 23 yards, 2:44. Time remaining – 3:03. Key play – Michael Ojemudia intercepted a Gabbert pass, returned it 14 yards to the Miami 23. Score – Iowa 38-14
;MOH;IOW
First downs;12;27
Rushes-yards;25-59;41-213
Passing;186;252
Comp-Att-Int;17-27-1;21-30-0
Return Yards;36;35
Punts-Avg.;7-37.71;1-31.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;10-77;5-32
Time of Possession;24:03;35:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Miami (Ohio), Da.Johnson 6-22, Thomas 5-18, Bester 5-16, Shelton 2-4, Williamson 1-3, Gabbert 6-(minus 4). Iowa, Sargent 14-91, T.Young 9-48, Goodson 9-36, Stanley 5-20, Smith-Marsette 1-16, Ragaini 1-2, Ross 2-0.
Passing
Miami (Ohio), Gabbert 17-27-1-186. Iowa, Stanley 21-30-0-252.
Receiving
Miami (Ohio), Sorenson 5-44, Da.Johnson 5-23, Mayock 3-65, Homer 2-23, Walker 1-28, Thomas 1-3. Iowa, Sargent 4-65, Smith-Marsette 4-35, Beyer 3-30, Smith 3-26, Martin 2-14, Ragaini 1-45, Tracy 1-22, T.Young 1-7, Ross 1-4, Goodson 1-4.
A – 69,250