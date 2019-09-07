Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
Rutgers;0;0;0;0;--;0
Iowa;7;13;7;3;--;30
First quarter
Iowa – Ihmir Smith-Marsette 58-yard pass from Nate Stanley. Keith Duncan kick. Drive – 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:42. Time remaining – 12:18. Key plays – Mekhi Sargent 2-yard run on third-and-1 to the Iowa 36; Stanley 2-of-2 passing, 63 yards. Score – Iowa 7-0
Second quarter
Iowa – Tyrone Tracy Jr. 7-yard pass from Stanley. Duncan kick. Drive – 11 plays, 97 yards, 5:37. Time remaining – 8:13. Key plays –Stanley 7-yard carry on the drive’s first play and 1-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 to the Iowa 45; Stanley passes of 25 yards to Smith-Marsette and Ivory Kelly Martin. Score – Iowa 14-0
Iowa – Duncan 46-yard FG. Drive – 6 plays, 16 yards, 2:48. Time remaining – 3:50. Key plays – Toren Young 3 carries, 9 yards; Stanley 7-yard pass to Smith-Marsette. Score – Iowa 17-0
Iowa – Duncan 19-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 29 yards, 2:58. Time remaining – 0:00. Key plays – Djimon Colbert intercepts a McLane Carter pass that A.J. Epenesa had broken up, returns it 6 yards to the Rutgers 30-yard line; Sargent 4 carries, 27 yards. Score – Iowa 20-0
Third quarter
Iowa – Smith-Marsette 23-yard pass from Stanley. Duncan kick. Drive – 2 plays, 56 yards, 0:48. Time remaining – 2:50. Key play – Stanley 33-yard pass to Tracy to the Rutgers 23. Score – Iowa 27-0
Fourth quarter
Iowa – Duncan 43-yard FG. Drive – 7 plays, 61 yards, 3:42. Time remaining – 11:05. Key plays – Sargent 16-yard run, Young 31-yard run to the Rutgers 24. Score – Iowa 30-0
A – 61,808
;RUT;IA
First downs;5;23
Rushes-yards;23-84;39-194
Passing yards;41;244
Comp-Att-Int;9-26-2;19-34-0
Total yards;125;438
Return yards;0;3
Punts-avg.;10-47.6;6-48.3
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;7-61;4-37
Possession time;22:22;37:38
Individual statistics
Rushing – Rutgers, Isaih Pacheco 10-42, Raheem Blackshear 6-30, Aaron Young 1-7, Elijah Barnwell 2-6, Artur Sitkowski 2-4, Johnny Langan 1-4, McLane Carter 1-(-9); Iowa, Mekhi Sargent 13-59, Toren Young 9-59, Tyler Goodson 10-53, Nate Stanley 5-9, Tyrone Tracy 1-9, Oliver Martin 1-5.
Passing – Rutgers, Carter 5-15-1-22-0, Sitkowski 4-11-1-19-0; Iowa, Stanley 16-28-0-236-3, Spencer Petras 3-6-0-8-0
Receiving – Rutgers, Blackshear 4-(-1), Pacheco 3-25, Bo Melton 1-17, Isaiah Washington 1-0; Iowa, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 4-113, Tracy 3-42, Nico Ragaini 3-21, Brandon Smith 2-22, Sargent 2-12, Oliver Martin 2-10, Goodson 2-(-1), Ivory Kelly-Martin 1-25
Tackle leaders – Rutgers, Tyshonn Fogg 4-3-7, Drew Singleton 2-5-7, Willington Previlon 4-0-4, Deion Jennings 4-0-4, Tyreek Maddox-Williams 2-2-4, Malik Dixon 2-2-4, Avery Young 2-2-4; Iowa, Kristian Welch 4-4-8, Djimon Colbert 3-2-5, Geno Stone 4-0-4, Chauncey Golston 3-1-4, Jack Koerner 2-2-4