What: Purdue (2-4, 1-2)
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN2
FYI: Injuries to starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and wide receiver and preseason all-American return specialist Rondale Moore have changed the look of the Boilermakers in recent weeks. Redshirt freshman Jake Plummer has started the past three games under center for coach Jeff Brohm’s team and season-long issues in the run game have continued for Purdue. Plummer was sacked 10 times a week ago at Penn State and as a team, the Boilermakers are last in the Big Ten in rushing with an average of 50.8 yards per game. Searching for answers, Purdue has rotated nine offensive linemen in its most recent games. Freshman David Bell has stepped up in Moore’s absence, catching 17 passes for 300 yards in his first five games. Defensively, linebacker Ben Holt has been the Boilermakers' most consistent player. The Western Kentucky transfer is second in the Big Ten with 55 tackles. As a team, Purdue is giving up a Big Ten-worst 452.8 yards per game.