What: Iowa State (1-0)
Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
When: Saturday, 3 p.m.
TV: FS1
FYI: Preparing to face an Iowa team which has won the last four games in the Cy-Hawk series, the Cyclones had the weekend off after surviving a 29-26 triple-overtime game against Northern Iowa in their Aug. 31 opener. Brock Purdy threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers, completing 30-of-41 passes. ISU averaged 4.1 yards on 45 carries while accumulating 185 rushing yards against UNI, a balanced effort led by 60 yards from Johnnie Lang, 56 from Sheldon Croney and 47 from Breece Hall. Deshaunte Jones was Purdy’s top target, catching 14 passes for 126 yards. Marcel Spears and Mike Rose lead the Iowa State defense. They recorded nine and eight tackles in the opener and combined for half of the 10 tackles for a loss the Cyclones accumulated.