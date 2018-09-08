Up next
What: Northern Iowa (0-1)
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
TV: BTN
FYI: The Panthers have been idle since dropping a 26-23 opener at Montana on Sept. 1, spotting the Grizzlies a 26-0 halftime lead before Colton Howell sparked a second-half comeback. Replacing starter Eli Dunne, Howell completed 11-of-20 passes following Dunne’s 5-of-20 start. Coach Mark Farley has not yet named a starter for the Iowa game. Briley Moore was UNI's top receiver in the game with five catches for 78 yards while Trevor Allen and Marcus Weymiller split 32 carries to lead the UNI rushing attack. Allen gained 50 yards while Weymiller ended up with 35. Linebacker Duncan Ferch and defensive end Rickey Neal, both preseason all-Missouri Valley Football Conference picks, lead the Panthers’ defense. Ferch collected 12 tackles in UNI’s opener.