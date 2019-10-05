What: Penn State (5-0, 2-0)
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
TV: ABC, FS1 or BTN
FYI: Sean Clifford has answered any questions Penn State had about who would replace Trace McSorley under center. The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Cincinnati leads the Big Ten in total offense and is second in the conference in passing. He averages 294.8 yards per game, completing 70-of-106 passes for 1,179 yards through his first four games. The Nittany Lions’ KJ Hamler ranks among the Big Ten’s receiving leaders, averaging four catches and 88.3 receiving yards per game. Penn State is averaging 193.5 rushing yards per game. Journey Brown and Clifford have been the Nittany Lions' leading rushers. Brown, a sophomore, topped 100 yards for the first time in his career with a 109-yard effort vs. Pittsburgh. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos ranks among the Big Ten sack and tackles for a loss leaders, recording 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss through the first third of the regular season.