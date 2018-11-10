What: Illinois (4-6, 2-5)
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.
When: Saturday, TBA
TV: TBA
FYI: Junior Reggie Corbin became the first Illinois back in eight years to run for 1,000 yards in a season, topping that mark in Saturday’s 54-35 loss at Nebraska. He currently is third in the Big Ten in rushing with an average of 105.8 yards per game. Corbin leads the nation seven runs of 50 or more yards this season in an offense quarterbacked the past two games by A.J. Bush, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech. Defensively, Illinois is preparing for its third game since the resignation of coordinator Hardy Nickerson because of health reasons. The Illini have allowed a Big Ten-worst 524.8 yards per game and are 13th in the league in defending the pass, giving up 284.4 yards passing yards per game. Defensive back Del’Shawn Phillips, tied for third in the Big Ten in interceptions, and linebacker Jake Hansen are tied for sixth in the Big Ten in tackles, averaging 8.2 per game. Kicker Chase McLaughlin leads the Big Ten in kick scoring, averaging nine points per game.