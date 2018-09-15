What: Wisconsin (2-1)
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
FYI: Wisconsin comes into its Big Ten opener coming off of a 24-21 loss to BYU on Saturday. The Badgers are built much the same as they were a year ago when they won the Big Ten West. Jonathan Taylor leads the Big Ten in rushing, buoyed by a career-high 253-yard effort against New Mexico on Sept. 8. The sophomore Heisman Trophy candidate works behind a veteran offensive line anchored by Beau Benzschawel, David Edwards and Michael Deiter that has Wisconsin averaging 325 yards per game on the ground. The Wisconsin defense is young but has one of the Big Ten’s premier linebackers in T.J. Edwards and veteran defensive back D’Cota Dixon at its core. The pair are surrounded by many experienced reserves stepping into expanded roles for coach Paul Chryst’s team, which rates third behind Iowa and Michigan in the Big Ten in allowing 258 yards per game. The Badgers limited the Hawkeyes to 66 total yards, 25 rushing yards and five first downs last season in a 38-14 win over Iowa.