Up next
What: Michigan
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
TV: FOX
FYI: The Wolverines rebounded from a 35-14 loss at Wisconsin by pounding Rutgers 52-0 on Saturday, moving to 3-1 on the season. However, coach Jim Harbaugh’s team continues to search for an identity. On offense, quarterback Shea Patterson has been inconsistent during the opening weeks of the season, and turnovers have been an issue. The Wolverines have averaged three turnovers per game, losing seven fumbles and throwing two interceptions through three games. Patterson has completed 55.5 percent of his passes. Freshman Zach Charbonnet leads the ground game, averaging 65.3 yards per game. Michigan has struggled on defense during the opening weeks of the season, allowing 343.7 yards and 25.7 points per game, ranking ninth and 11th in the Big Ten in those two statistical areas. Wolverines punter Will Hart does lead the Big Ten at 47.6 yards per attempt.