What: Middle Tennessee State (1-1)
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, TBA
TV: TBA
FYI: Like Iowa, Middle Tennessee State has a bye in its schedule next weekend before taking the field at Kinnick Stadium. The Blue Raiders have been tested early, opening the season with a 40-21 loss at Michigan and beating Tennessee State 45-26 before hosting Duke on Saturday. The Conference USA program is replacing a four-year starting quarterback this season, and sophomore Asher O’Hara has completed 70.1 percent of his passes. O’Hara averages 292 yards per game through the air in addition to leading the team in rushing with an average of 67.5 yards per game, an effort complemented by Chaton Mobley and his 53.5 yards-per-game average. Ty Lee and Jarrin Pierce have been O’Hara’s top targets, combining for 17 catches through two games. Safety Reed Blankenship took the field Saturday sharing the conference lead with two picks and averaging a team-leading eight tackles per game.