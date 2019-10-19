What: Northwestern (1-5, 0-4)
Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN or ESPN2
FYI: It’s been a struggle this season for the defending West Division champions. Averaging just 13 points per game, Northwestern enters Saturday’s game on a four-game losing streak including getting blown out 52-3 by Ohio State on Friday night at Ryan Field. The loss followed Big Ten setbacks to Michigan State, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Aidan Smith, a 6-foot-2 junior, started at quarterback against the Buckeyes and completed just 6-of-20 passes for 42 yards. Drake Anderson and Isaiah Bowser have led the Wildcats in rushing this season, averaging 68.8 and 42 yards per game, respectively. Riley Lees has been Northwestern’s top receiver. Linebacker Blake Gallagher leads the Wildcats’ defense with 40 tackles. Defensive linemen Joe Gaziano and Alex Miller have been disruptive on the edges, combining for seven sacks and nine tackles for a loss.