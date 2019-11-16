UP NEXT
What: Illinois (6-4, 4-3)
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City.
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
TV: BTN
FYI: Bowl eligible for the first time since 2014 and riding a four-game win streak, the Fighting Illini will be coming off of a bye week when they take the field at Iowa. The Hawkeyes routed Illinois 63-0 a year ago at Memorial Stadium, but coach Lovie Smith’s team has feasted on opponents turnovers to turn around its season. The Illini rank second nationally in turnover margin, gaining 26 extra possessions by recovering 16 fumbles and intercepting 10 passes this season. Linebacker Jake Hansen leads the country with seven fumbles forced and Illinois’ Dale Harding and Sydney Brown have combined to intercept five passes, returning three for touchdowns. Reggie Corbin leads Illinois’ rushing attack, ranking eighth in the Big Ten with an average of 67.3 yards per game. Michigan transfer Brandon Peters is sixth in the Big Ten in pass efficiency, completing 114-of-207 passes for 1,486 yards. He has thrown 16 touchdown passes and has been intercepted five times. Josh Imatorbhebhe has been his top target, averaging 59.8 receiving yards per game.