What: Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2)
Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, TBA
TV: TBA
FYI: Like Iowa, Wisconsin has a bye on its schedule next weekend before welcoming the Hawkeyes to Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers enter the game on a two-game losing streak, following a 24-23 loss at Illinois a week ago with a 38-7 loss at Ohio State on Saturday. Working behind a line anchored by midseason all-American center Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor ranks third in the country in rushing, averaging 136.7 yards per game, and leads the country with 15 rushing scores. The Badgers have ridden that strength to a dominant edge in possession time, holding onto the football a nation-leading 38 minutes, 2 seconds per game. Quarterback Jack Coan leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally with a 76 percent completion percentage. The Badgers also lead the nation in scoring defense and total defense, allowing 7.6 points and 193.9 yards per game. Chris Orr and midseason all-American end Zack Baun rank third and fourth in the Big Ten in sacks with 8 and 6.5 so far this season.