What: Minnesota (9-0, 6-0)
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
When: Saturday, 3 p.m.
TV: KLJB
FYI: Minnesota arrives at Kinnick Stadium off to its best start since 1904, moving to 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in the Big Ten with a 31-26 victory over Penn State on Saturday. Maintaining a two-game lead in the Big Ten West Division with three games to play, the Golden Gophers trail only Ohio State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten in rushing, an effort led by the 111.1 yards per game Rodney Smith has gained to complement the work of quarterback Tanner Morgan. Moving into the starting role in fall camp because of injuries, Morgan has thrown for an average of 220.1 yards per game and is second in the Big Ten in pass efficiency. Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman rank in the top nine in the league with averages of 5.4 and 3.9 receptions per game. Antoine Winfield averages 5.8 tackles per game and leads the Big Ten with five interceptions.