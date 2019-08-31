What: Rutgers (1-0)
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
TV: FS1
FYI: Texas Tech transfer McLane Carter stepped into the starting quarterback role for the Scarlet Knights, beating out returning starter Art Sitkowski for the job, and allowed Rutgers to end an 11-game losing streak. The Scarlet Knights overcame a 21-7 deficit after one quarter to beat Massachusetts 48-21. Carter completed 21-of-31 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, the first 300-yard passing effort for Rutgers during coach Chris Ash’s four seasons. The Ottumwa, Iowa, native has one of the Big Ten’s most versatile players in Raheem Blackshear. Against Massachusetts, Blackshear caught nine passes for 126 yards and carried 12 times for 39 yards. The game marks Rutgers' first-ever appearance at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes won the only previous meeting between the teams 14-7.