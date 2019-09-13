IOWA AT IOWA STATE
WEEK 3: 3 P.M., JACK TRICE STADIUM
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC 1420 AM
LINE: Iowa by 2
SERIES: Iowa 44-22
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Purdy’s presence
The Iowa State quarterback has completed more than 70 percent of his passes in six of his 10 starts for the Cyclones, guiding ISU to an 8-2 record. He connected with Deshaunte Jones for 14 of his 31 completions in a season-opening 29-26 triple-overtime win over Northern Iowa but the 6-foot-1, 210-pound sophomore is a threat with his legs as well. He carried twice against UNI, but rushed 100 times last season.
Epenesa’s whereabouts
The preseason all-American defensive end has recorded just one of Iowa’s two sacks during the opening games of the season, but the junior has continued to be a disruptive force while leading the Hawkeye pass rush. He has recorded four of the nine quarterback hurries Iowa has recorded and has broken up a pass as well.
Running back roulette
Reasons differ, but Iowa and Iowa State are using multiple running backs. Returning juniors Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young have split time in the Hawkeye backfield, combining to average 128.5 of the Hawkeyes’ 203.5 rushing yards per game. ISU, searching for a replacement for David Montgomery, split 38 carries evenly among Johnnie Lang, Sheldon Croney and Breece Hall for 163 of their 185 rushing yards in the opener.
Bailey’s record chase
When he drags down his next opposing quarterback, Iowa State senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey will establish a school career record for sacks. Part of a defense which recorded 10 tackles for a loss in the opener, he currently has 18.5 in his career, matching the total Shawn Moorehead had between 2004-06.
Stanley’s follow-up
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley enjoyed the most-productive passing day of his college career the last time the Hawkeyes visited Jack Trice Stadium. He threw for 333 yards to rally Iowa to a 44-41 overtime win in that 2017 game, throwing five touchdown passes. In two interception-free starts vs. ISU, Stanley is 43-of-69 for 499 yards with five touchdown passes.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (2-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nathan Stanley;37;58;488;6;0
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Mekhi Sargent;27;150;5.6;1
Toren Young;18;107;5.9;1
Tyler Goodson;19;89;4.7;0
Nate Stanley;10;29;2.9;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;8;148;18.5;3
Mekhi Sargent;6;77;12.8;0
Brandon Smith;5;48;9.6;1
Nico Ragaini;4;66;9.6;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Michael Ojemudia 2, Djimon Colbert 1
SACKS: A.J. Epenesa 1, Amani Jones 1
TACKLES: Kristian Welch 16, Djimon Colbert 13, Chauncey Golston 7, Cedrick Lattimore 6, Geno Stone 6
PUNT RETURNS: Nico Ragaini 4-27-6.8
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-19-19.0
Iowa State (1-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Brock Purdy;30;41;278;2;0
RUSHING;NO.;YDS;AVG;TD
Johnnie Lang;14;60;4.3;0
Sheldon Croney;13;56;4.3;1
Breece Hall;11;47;4.3;0
Kene Nwangwu;4;30;7.5;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Deshaunte Jones;14;126;9.0;0
Charlie Kolar;4;45;11.2;0
La’Michael Pettway;3;26;8.7;2
Sheldon Croney;3;23;7.7;0
INTERCEPTIONS: None
SACKS: O’Rien Vance 2, Mike Rose 0.5, Marcel Spears 0.5
TACKLES: Marcel Spears 9, Greg Eisworth 8, Mike Rose 8, O’Rien Vance 8, Lawrence White 8
PUNT RETURNS: None, Tarique Milton and Deshaunte Jones listed as starters
KICKOFF RETURNS: Kene Nwangwu 1-23-23.0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA C TYLER LINDERBAUM VS. IOWA STATE NG RAY LIMA: Steady so far in the transition to his new role, the Hawkeyes’ redshirt freshman center faces one of the toughest match-ups of his career to date. The Cyclones’ 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior nose guard is a two-time all-Big 12 anchor of a defense which averaged 2.5 sacks per game a year ago.
BY THE NUMBERS
1: Number of Iowa State victories against a rated Iowa team, a 23-3 win by the Cyclones over the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes in 2005 in Ames
4: Hawkeyes current win streak in the Cy-Hawk series, the longest for either team since Iowa State won five straight vs. Iowa from 1998-2002
QUOTABLE
“It’s going to be a nasty atmosphere, but it’s always tough on the road. We’re going there with the idea that our backs are against the wall, but ready to compete. It’s a fun game to be part of.’’ – Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent