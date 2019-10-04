IOWA AT MICHIGAN
WEEK 5: 11 A.M., MICHIGAN STADIUM
TV: KLJB
RADIO: WOC 1420 AM
LINE: Michigan by 3.5
SERIES: Michigan 41-15-4
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Shea Patterson’s connections
Michigan features the deepest collection of receivers Iowa has faced this season, with Ronnie Bell, Tarik Black and Nico Collins averaging between 45-65 receiving yards per game and Donovan Peoples-Jones averaging 33.5 yards in the two games he has played. Black and Collins bring some size that will test the Hawkeyes.
Nate Stanley’s impact
Facing Michigan for the first time in his career, Iowa’s third-year starting quarterback has thrown eight touchdown passes during an interception-free start to his senior season. Stanley enters the game needing one touchdown pass to tie Drew Tate for second on the Hawkeyes’ career list at 61.
Primary secondary defenders
In a young defense, Michigan’s Lavert Hill and Josh Metellus will be making their 30th starts in a secondary which leads the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing 127.8 yards per game. Hill returned two of his four picks last season for touchdowns and Metellus also scored a pick-six a year ago.
Keith Duncan’s encore
As a true freshman, the Iowa kicker connected on a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Hawkeyes a 14-13 win over the second-ranked Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium. Back in the lineup after a two-year absence, Duncan has connected on 10-of-11 field goals through four games. His Michigan counterpart, Jake Moody, is perfect in four tries.
Alaric Jackson’s return
Iowa regains starting offensive tackle Alaric Jackson from the injury list this week. After missing the past three games with a knee sprain, the Detroit native hopes to help the Hawkeyes maintain a rushing attack led by Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young which has averaged 5.2 yards per carry so far this season, an improvement from 4.0 last season.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (4-0, 1-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nate Stanley;76;118;965;8;0
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Mekhi Sargent;54;299;5.5;2
Toren Young;33;251;7.6;1
Tyler Goodson;34;202;5.9;0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;4;44;11.0;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;15;254;16.9;3
Brandon Smith;15;170;11.3;3
Nico Ragaini;11;148;13.5;0
Mekhi Sargent;9;102;11.3;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Michael Ojemudia 2, Djimon Colbert 1
SACKS: A.J. Epenesa 1, Amani Jones 1, Cedrick Lattimore 1, Daviyon Nixon 1, Kristian Welch 1
TACKLES: Kristian Welch 31, Djimon Colbert 23, Geno Stone 16, Jack Kroener 15, Michael Ojemudia 15
PUNT RETURNS: Nico Ragaini 5-42-8.4
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 4-74-18.5
Michigan (3-1, 1-1)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Shea Patterson;67;113;905;6;2
RUSHING;NO.;YDS;AVG;TD
Zach Charbonnet;48;218;4.5;3
Christian Turner;31;134;4.3;1
Dylan McCaffrey;11;63;5.7;0
Hassan Haskins;12;42;3.5;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Ronnie Bell;17;263;15.5;0
Tarik Black;12;191;15.9;1
Nico Collins;10;206;20.6;2
Nick Eubanks;10;97;9.7;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Lavert Hill 1, Ambry Thomas 1
SACKS: Jordan Glasgow 2, Kwity Paye 2
TACKLES: Khaleke Hudson 41, Brad Hawkins 32, Jordan Glasgow 27, Aidan Hutchinson 25, Josh Metellus 20
PUNT RETURNS: Ronnie Bell 8-67-8.4, Donovan Peoples Jones 3-18-6.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Giles Jackson 7-159-22.7
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA CB MICHAEL OJEMUDIA VS. MICHIGAN QB SHEA PATTERSON: Sharing second in the Big Ten with two interceptions, the Hawkeye senior whose brother Mario started on the Wolverines defensive line in 2014 and 2015 will be challenged by the work of the 6-foot-2 Michigan senior who has thrown two picks among his 113 passes this season. A returning third-team all-Big Ten pick, Patterson has thrown for 200-plus yards in every game in 2019.
BY THE NUMBERS
5-1: Iowa’s record in its last six games against Michigan since winning a 30-28 game vs. the Wolverines in 2009
5: Number of players on the Michigan roster who played in the Wolverines’ 14-13 loss at Iowa in 2016
QUOTABLE
“Our approach this week, it’s the same. It’s a big game because it’s the game on our schedule this week. We’re going up against a great Big Ten team and we all have experience in doing that.’’ – Iowa running back Toren Young