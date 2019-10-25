IOWA AT NORTHWESTERN
WEEK 7: 11 A.M., RYAN FIELD
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: WOC 1420 AM
LINE: Iowa by 10.5
SERIES: Iowa 50-27-3
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Mekhi Sargent’s follow up
The junior gained 35 of his team-leading 68 rushing yards on his final two carries a week ago, pushing the Hawkeyes over the 100-yard mark as a team for the first time in three games. Opponents have averaged 4.4 yards per carry against Northwestern. If Sargent can build off of last week’s late effort, it positions Iowa well.
The ’Cats quarterback
It’s been a struggle under center for Northwestern, which has scored more than 10 points just twice this season. Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson and junior Aidan Smith share the top line on the depth chart this week as the Wildcats look for a solution in a passing attack that has completed 47 percent of its passes and has been intercepted 10 times.
Smith-Marsette’s yards
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette takes the field needing nine yards to become the 42nd Hawkeye to record 1,000 receiving yards. He has 27 catches for 443 yards this season and could see additional targets with receiving leader Brandon Smith sidelined by a leg injury suffered in the fourth quarter of the Purdue game last week.
Northwestern’s pressure
Prior to struggles in last week’s 52-3 loss to Ohio State, the Wildcats have been disruptive on defense. End Joe Gaziano and tackle Alex Miller have combined for seven sacks and 12 tackles for a loss, while returning all-Big Ten linebacker Paddy Fisher leads the nation with 10 forced fumbles in his career, including two this season.
Duncan’s leg
As the Hawkeye offense works to finish off more drives, kicker Keith Duncan has been a reliable alternative. The junior leads the nation with 17 made field goals, including four a week ago vs. Purdue, connecting on17-of-19 tries. Also perfect in 16 PAT kicks, Duncan has scored 67 points for Iowa and is second in the Big Ten to the 114 points accumulated by Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (5-2, 2-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nate Stanley;147;236;1,771;9;5
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Mekhi Sargent;83;397;4.8;3
Toren Young;53;330;6.2;1
Tyler Goodson;53;258;4.9;1
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;5;43;8.6;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Brandon Smith;33;407;12.3;4
Nico Ragaini;30;280;9.3;0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;27;443;16.4;3
Tyler Goodson;17;130;7.6;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Michael Ojemudia 2, Djimon Colbert 1, Riley Moss 1, Geno Stone 1
SACKS: A.J. Epenesa 3, Chauncey Golston 2, Cedrick Lattimore 1.5
TACKLES: Kristian Welch 47, Jack Koerner 38, Djimon Colbert 36, Geno Stone 32, Chauncey Golston 28
PUNT RETURNS: Nico Ragaini 9-96-10.7, Max Cooper 1-2-2.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 8-173-21.6
Northwestern (1-5, 0-4)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Hunter Johnson;43;89;367;1;4
Aidan Smith;37;83;315;1;5
RUSHING;NO.;YDS;AVG;TD
Drake Anderson;87;405;4.7;3
Isaiah Bowser;45;168;3.7;0
Aidan Smith;40;105;2.6;1
Hunter Johnson;40;89;2.2;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Riley Lees;22;158;7.2;0
Bennett Skowronek;12;141;11.8;0
JJ Jefferson;10;132;13.2;2
Kyric McGowan;8;75;9.4;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Paddy Fisher 1, JR Pace 1
SACKS: Joe Gaziano 4.5, Alex Miller 2.5, Earnest Brown IV 2
TACKLES: Travis Whillock 47, Paddy Fisher 46, Blake Gallagher 44, Chris Bergin 43, Joe Gaziano 29
PUNT RETURNS: Riley Lees 11-78-7.1, JJ Jefferson 3-39-13.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Riley Lees 4-118-29.5, Kyric McGowan 2-40-20.0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA LB DJIMON COLBERT VS. NORTHWESTERN RB ISAIAH BOWSER: No back the Hawkeyes faced a year ago gained more than the 165 yards Bowser ran for against Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore has dealt with some injuries this season, but will test the Hawkeyes’ sophomore linebacker. Bowser looks to build off of a 65-yard game vs. Ohio State in his return to the lineup. He enters the Iowa game 31 yards shy of 1,000 for his career.
BY THE NUMBERS
18: Combined margin of victory for Northwestern during its ongoing three-game win streak against Iowa
3.8: Big Ten-worst average yardage the Wildcats have gained per play this season, a number that compares to 5.6 for the Hawkeyes
QUOTABLE
“They’ve come out and run the ball hard against us the last couple of years. We don’t expect them to try to do anything differently.’’ – Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert