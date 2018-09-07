IOWA STATE AT IOWA
WEEK 2, 4 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: KLJB
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 3.5
SERIES: Iowa 43-22
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
David Montgomery’s feet: The Cyclones’ running back gave Iowa all sorts of issues in a breakthrough performance last season at Jack Trice Stadium. He led the nation a year ago when he forced 109 missed tackles while piling up 1,146 rushing yards. A returning first-team all-Big 12 selection, he rushed for 112 yards on 20 carries and caught five passes for 53 yards in last year’s game vs. the Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s defensive front: In the Hawkeyes’ opening win over Northern Illinois, Iowa’s defensive line helped hold the Huskies to 101 yards on the ground. Parker Hesse, Anthony Nelson and A.J. Epenesa combined for four of the five sacks Iast week, the most in a game for the Hawkeyes since the 2015 opener against Illinois State. Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff add depth, back from one-game suspensions.
Kyle Kempt’s arm: Since emerging as the Cyclones’ starting quarterback midseason at Oklahoma last year, the sixth-year senior has delivered consistently for the Iowa State offense. He completed a school-record 66.3 percent of his passes a year ago while leading ISU to three wins over rated opponents in eight starts. Kempt hasn’t thrown a pick in 130 passes, 26 shy of a school record.
Toren Young’s follow-up: The third running back to touch the ball last week for Iowa will look to build off of a career day. With Ivory Kelly-Martin dealing this week with a minor ankle issue but expected to play, Young and Mekhi Sargent will continue to play running back by committee. Young rushed for a career-high 84 yards on eight carries last week, all in the second half.
Hakeem Butler’s hands: The Cyclones’ 6-foot-6 receiver has caught a touchdown pass in the last three games Iowa State has played and returns after catching 41 balls for 697 yards last season. He recorded five those catches and 128 of those yards against the Hawkeyes, including touchdown grabs of 30 and 74 yards. His ability to help balance the ISU offense looms large.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (1-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nate Stanley;11;23;108;1;1
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Toren Young;8;84;10.5;1
Ivory Kelly-Martin;16;62;3.9;1
Mekhi Sargent;12;40;3.3;0
Henry Geil;5;13;2.6;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
T.J. Hockenson;4;64;16.0;0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;3;28;9.3;0
Noah Fant;3;10;3.3;1
Nate Wieting;1;30;30.0;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Amani Hooker 1
SACKS: Parker Hesse 2, A.J. Epenesa 1, Anthony Nelson 1, Kristian Welch 1
TACKLES: Kristian Welch 11, Amani Jones 6, Jake Gervase 5, Jack Hockaday 5, Amani Hooker 5
PUNT RETURNS: Kyle Groeneweg 5-42-8.4-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-27-27.0-0
Iowa State (0-0)*
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Kyle Kempt;161;243;1,787;15;3
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
David Montgomery;258;1,146;4.4;11
Sheldon Croney;31;159;5.1;1
Mike Warren;34;105;3.1;1
Johnnie Lang;4;5;1.3;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Hakeem Butler;41;697;17.0;7
David Montgomery;36;296;8.2;0
Deshaunte Jones;28;273;9.8;0
Matthew Eaton;21;208;9.9;4
INTERCEPTIONS: Brian Peavy 2, Marcel Spears 2
SACKS: JaQuon Bailey 7, Willie Harvey 4
TACKLES: Marcel Spears 107, Brian Peavy 88, Willie Harvey 76, D’Andre Payne 48, JaQuon Bailey 34
PUNT RETURNS: None
KICKOFF RETURNS: Landen Akers 14-293-20.9-0, Mike Warren 9-186-20.7-0
* -- 2017 statistics for returning players
MARQUEE MATCHUP
ISU DB Brian Peavy vs. Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette: A three-time all-Big 12 selection from Houston, Peavy joins D’Andre Payne in giving the ISU secondary plenty of experience as it works against an Iowa passing game that sputtered in week one. Quarterback Nate Stanley completed just 47.8 percent of his 23 passes and Smith-Marsette was the only starting receiver to catch a ball, recording three receptions for 28 yards.
BY THE NUMBERS
10-10
Over the last 20 years, Iowa and Iowa State have split 20 games evenly
5
Wins by the road team in the series in the last six seasons, the exception a 42-3 Iowa win in 2016
QUOTABLE
“There’s a lot to play for this week. There’s a trophy on the line, bragging rights, all that stuff. This game is a big deal to a lot of people. It’s a rivalry and we need to be ready to be at our best.’’ – Iowa free safety Jake Gervase