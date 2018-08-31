NORTHERN ILLINOIS AT IOWA
WEEK 1, 2:40 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 10
SERIES: Iowa 8-1
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Iowa’s line play: With both starting offensive tackles serving one-game suspensions today, Iowa’s ability to field a cohesive offensive line will be a critical component to what the Hawkeyes hope to accomplish. Bettendorf’s Mark Kallenberger, a redshirt freshman, and Solon’s Dalton Ferguson, a fifth-year senior, will make their first starts at tackle as part of a rotation expected to include Levi Paulsen.
Marcus Childers’ feet: The Northern Illinois quarterback, the freshman of the year in the Mid-American Conference last season, will test Iowa with his arm and legs. The Huskies’ line returns intact from a year ago when Childers started the last eight games of an 8-5 season in 2017, completing 57.4 percent of his 265 passes while throwing for 1,674 yards and rushing 143 times for 473 yards.
Amani Jones’ energy: The junior brings an energy-filled approach to the middle linebacker position played by Josey Jewell the past three-plus seasons. Jones joins Nick Niemann outside and Kristian Welch at weakside as first-time starters today, the first time in coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure Iowa doesn’t return a linebacker with at least one career start on his resume.
Hawkeyes catching on: Nick Easley and tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson return, but Iowa is looking to grow its passing game this season and the production of sophomores Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith play a big role in that. Smith-Marsette caught 18 balls last season, Smith had three receptions and consistency from the potential playmakers is among Iowa’s top storylines.
The punting adventure: Iowa coaches have talked a lot about the progress punters Colten Rastter and Ryan Gersonde have made in the offseason. Today is a chance to demonstrate that the Hawkeyes have moved beyond last season’s average of 38.6 yards per punt. Northern Illinois returns a veteran in sophomore Matt Ference, who averaged 41.2 yards on 83 punts last season.
— Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (0-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nate Stanley;196;351;2,437;26;6
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Toren Young;45;193;4.3;2
Ivory Kelly-Martin;20;184;9.2;3
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;7;41;5.9;0
Nick Easley;2;11;5.5;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Nick Easley;51;530;10.4;4
Noah Fant;30;494;16.5;11
T.J. Hockenson;24;320;13.3;3
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;18;187;10.4;2
INTERCEPTIONS: Jake Gervase 3, Amani Hooker 2
SACKS: Anthony Nelson 7.5, A.J. Epenesa 4.5, Parker Hesse 4
TACKLES: Jake Gervase 58, Amani Hooker 56, Parker Hesse 43, Anthony Nelson 41, Michael Ojemudia 29
PUNT RETURNS: None
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ivory Kelly-Martin 19-404-21.3-0, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 4-134-33.5-0
Northern Illinois (0-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Marcus Childers;152;265;1,674;16;5
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Marcus Childers;143;473;3.3;5
Marcus Jones;83;350;4.2;3
Tre Harbison;55;290;5.3;3
Ryan Graham;14;122;8.7;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
D.J. Brown;42;365;8.7;3
Marcus Jones;12;78;6.5;0
Jauan Wesley;10;250;25.0;2
Daniel Crawford;5;48;9.6;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Trayshon Foster 1, Mykelti Williams 1
SACKS: Sutton Smith 14, Josh Corcoran 3.5
TACKLES: Mykelti Williams 73, Sutton Smith 63, Antonio Jones-Davis 45, Albert Smalls 44, Ben Leroy 37
PUNT RETURNS: Jalen Embry 6-11-1.8-0, Trayshon Foster 2-10-5.0-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: D.J. Brown 10-196-19.6-0, Jalen Embry 2-53-26.5
MARQUEE MATCHUP
NIU DE Sutton Smith vs. Iowa QB Nate Stanley: No defensive player in the country recorded more than the 29.5 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks the Northern Illinois junior had last season, part of a pass rush that will challenge the Hawkeyes’ second-year starting quarterback as he works behind an offensive line that will include three-first time starters.
BY THE NUMBERS
143
Coach Kirk Ferentz enters today’s game tied with Hayden Fry for the most victories as Iowa’s coach
6-4
Northern Illinois’ record in its last 10 games vs. Big Ten teams, including a 21-17 win at Nebraska in 2017
QUOTABLE
“There will be nerves. There will be jitters. There will be a lot of things running through the mind, making that first start at Kinnick. I remember it from last year. A lot of guys will deal with that at first. Then it’s just football.’’ — Iowa receiver Nick Easley