MIDDLE TENNESSEE AT IOWA
WEEK 4: 11 A.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: WOC 1420 AM
LINE: Iowa by 23.5
SERIES: First meeting
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Keith Duncan’s leg
The Hawkeye junior has been perfect since returning to the lineup as Iowa’s placekicker following a two-year absence. Duncan is one of five kickers in the country to be perfect on at least eight field goal attempts this season, going 4-for-4 from beyond 40 yards by matching his 8-for-8 start in field goals there by hitting all eight of his extra-point tries.
Ty Lee’s hands
The Middle Tennessee senior is the active career leader in college football with 225 receptions on his resume. A 5-foot-9 Georgia native, Lee is on pace to rewrite the Blue Raiders’ receiving record book. He has caught at least one pass in a nation-best 43 consecutive games and has 12 receptions for 135 yards through three games.
Iowa’s rushing roulette
Mekhi Sargent leads the Hawkeyes with 40 carries and 208 rushing yards, but Iowa’s ground game has been a collective effort. Sargent joins Toren Young in averaging over five yards per carry as part of a rotation that includes Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin. Collectively, they lead a ground game averaging 173 rushing yards per game.
Blankenship’s eyes
Middle Tennessee junior safety Reed Blankenship joins Iowa’s Michael Ojemudia in ranking seventh nationally with two interceptions so far this season. The 6-1 Alabama native has eight picks in his career and currently leads the Blue Raiders with 25 tackles to go with a forced fumble and a blocked kick.
Hawkeyes’ returns
While Iowa’s kicking and punting have been strong and complemented by solid coverage units, working toward continued growth in punt and kick return games was among Iowa’s bye-week priorities. First-year starter Nico Ragaini has averaged 8.4 yards on five punt returns and returning starter Ihmir Smith-Marsette has averaged 18 yards on just three kick returns.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (3-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nate Stanley;59;93;689;6;0
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Mekhi Sargent;40;208;5.2;1
Toren Young;22;120;5.5;1
Tyler Goodson;22;105;4.8;0
Nate Stanley;17;40;2.4;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;11;194;17.6;3
Nico Ragaini;9;109;12.1;0
Mekhi Sargent;9;102;11.3;0
Brandon Smith;9;99;11.0;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Michael Ojemudia 2, Djimon Colbert 1
SACKS: A.J. Epenesa 1, Amani Jones 1, Kristian Welch 1
TACKLES: Kristian Welch 22, Djimon Colbert 21, Geno Stone 14, Jack Koerner 12, Chauncey Golston 9
PUNT RETURNS: Nico Ragaini 5-42-8.4
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 3-54-18.0
Middle Tennessee (1-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Asher O’Hara;63;89;785;8;2
RUSHING;NO.;YDS;AVG;TD
Asher O’Hara;42;202;4.8;1
Chaton Mobley;18;107;5.9;2
Brad Anderson;8;43;5.4;0
Terelle West;6;35;5.8;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Ty Lee;12;135;11.2;1
Jarrin Pierce;10;128;12.8;2
CJ Windham;7;116;16.6;3
Brad Anderson;6;24;4.0;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Reed Blankenship 1
SACKS: Jordan Branch 1, Khalil Brooks 0.5, Trae Philpots 0.5
TACKLES: Reed Blankenship 25, Tyshun Render 18, Khalil Brooks 18, Jovante Moffatt 18, DQ Thomas 18
PUNT RETURNS: Ty Lee 1-7-7.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ruben Garnett 1-32-32.0, Ty Lee 1-30-30.0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA CB MICHAEL OJEMUDIA VS. MIDDLE TENNESSEE QB ASHER O’HARA: The Hawkeye senior currently is tied for the Big Ten lead with two interceptions. He’ll be facing the work of a sophomore quarterback who has completed 70.8 percent of his passes and has been intercepted just twice in 89 attempts while averaging 261.7 yards per game through the air for the Blue Raiders.
BY THE NUMBERS
5: Wins by Middle Tennessee over power-five programs during coach Rick Stockstill’s 13 seasons, including at Missouri in 2016 and Syracuse in 2017 in the past five years
8: Field goals in eight attempts by Iowa’s Keith Duncan, one of five kickers nationally who are perfect with at least eight attempts
QUOTABLE
“The only thing that matters to us is this week. We can’t think about the future, one week at a time. That’s really the way we approach it here. It’s the way you have to if you don’t want to keep the right approach.’’ – Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon