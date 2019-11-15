MINNESOTA AT IOWA
WEEK 10: 3 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: KLJB
RADIO: WOC 1420 AM
LINE: Iowa by 3
SERIES: Minnesota 62-48-2
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Tanner Morgan’s numbers
Minnesota’s sophomore quarterback is 13-2 as a starter, helped by an efficient touch whenever he throws the ball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Kentucky native ranks fourth in the country in pass efficiency, completing 67.9 percent of his 193 passes this season. He has thrown for 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns and has been intercepted just four times.
Iowa’s run defense
After giving up 300 yards on the ground last week at Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes will to regain some traction in stopping the run. Iowa had ranked eighth nationally in allowing 87.8 yards per game on the ground before the Badgers found room to roam. Iowa is now giving up an average of 111.3 rushing yards per game.
Minnesota’s big-play threats
Golden Gophers receivers Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson rank third and fifth in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game, averaging 93 and 81.8 yards respectively against conference competition. The pair have combined for seven touchdown receptions of 30 yards or more this season.
Nate Stanley’s arm
The Hawkeye quarterback took a pretty good hit as he attempted to score on a draw play for a two-point conversion late in last week’s loss at Wisconsin, but insists he is OK. Given that Iowa ranks 13th in Big Ten play in rushing at 96.2 yards per game, the Hawkeyes’ need Stanley to maintain or grow his his passing average of 238.2 yards per game.
Gophers on the ground
Minnesota has complemented its passing attack with a rushing attack led by fifth-year seniors Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks and sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim. Led by the 121.7 yards per game Smith has gained against Big Ten defenses, the Golden Gophers have rushed for 22 scores and trail only Ohio State and Wisconsin in the league with a rushing average of 195.2 yards per game.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (6-3, 3-3)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nate Stanley;176;290;2,158;12;5
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Mekhi Sargent;102;464;4.5;4
Toren Young;71;401;5.6;1
Tyler Goodson;69;342;5.0;1
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;5;43;8.6;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Nico Ragaini;37;316;8.5;1
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;33;490;14.8;3
Brandon Smith;33;407;12.3;4
Tyrone Tracy;22;436;19.8;3
INTERCEPTIONS: Michael Ojemudia 2, Djimon Colbert 1, Chauncey Golston 1, Matt Hankins 1, Riley Moss 1, Geno Stone 1
SACKS: A.J. Epenesa 4.5, Daviyon Nixon 3, Cedrick Lattimore 2.5
TACKLES: Jack Koerner 50, Kristian Welch 47, Geno Stone 45, Djimon Colbert 44, Chauncey Golston 35, Michael Ojemudia 35
PUNT RETURNS: Nico Ragaini 9-96-10.7, Max Cooper 2-2-1.0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 10-221-22.1
Minnesota (9-0, 6-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Tanner Morgan;131;193;2,100;21;4
RUSHING;NO.;YDS;AVG;TD
Rodney Smith;172;940;5.5;7
Mohamed Ibrahim;73;340;4.7;6
Shannon Brooks;55;319;5.8;1
Seth Green;21;55;2.6;5
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Tyler Johnson;50;730;14.6;8
Rashod Bateman;38;847;22.3;7
Chris Autumn-Bell;20;319;15.9;5
Demetrius Douglas;8;61;7.6;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Antoine Winfield 7, Kamal Martin 2, Coney Durr 1, Philip Howard 1, Jordan Howden 1, Kiondre Thomas 1
SACKS: Carter Coughlin 4.5, Sam Renner 3, Chris Williamson 2.5, Esezi Otomewo 2.5
TACKLES: Antoine Winfield 57, Kamal Martin 46, Thomas Barber 45, Jordan Howden 44, Chris Williamson 44
PUNT RETURNS: Dominique Douglas 7-23-3.3
KICKOFF RETURNS: Dominique Douglas 7-105-15.0, Rodney Smith 4-97-24.2
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA WR TYRONE TRACY JR. VS. MINNESOTA DB ANTOINE WINFIELD JR: With Brandon Smith nursing an ankle injury, the redshirt freshman has led the Hawkeyes with eight receptions in the past two games. Tracy averages a team-best 19.8 yards per catch. He’ll duel with a sophomore who leads the Gophers with 57 tackles and ranks second nationally with seven interceptions.
BY THE NUMBERS
130: Today marks the 130th anniversary of Iowa’s first football game, a 24-0 loss to Grinnell College played on Nov. 16, 1889
11: Consecutive wins for Minnesota dating to a Nov. 17, 2018 loss to Northwestern. Only Clemson (25) and Ohio State (15) have longer active streaks.
QUOTABLE
“A 9-0 team coming in here, this is a great opportunity for us to get back on track. That’s how we see it.’’ – Iowa offensive guard Kyler Schott